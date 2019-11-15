Bulgarian Foreign minister visits Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 15 - Bulgarian deputy-prime minister for Judicial Reform and minister of Foreign Affairs, Ekaterina Zaharieva, is since Thursday in Angola for a two-day visit to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two nations.,

The Bulgarian official’s agenda includes meeting with the Angolan Foreign minister, Manuel Augusto, on Friday to jointly preside conversations between ministerial delegations of the two countries.

Ekaterina Zaharieva will also be received in an audience by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

Angola and Bulgaria established political and diplomatic relation in 1976 after the signing of a general cooperation agreement.

The most notable cooperation areas between the two countries are those of agriculture, industry, fishing, education, health, energy, media and defence, with the two countries having signed various juridical instruments in these domains.

The two states intend to sign a Political Consultation Memorandum to pave the way for the holding of technical prospection visits by both countries’ delegations.

The training of cadres in specific domains and entrepreneurial exchange by potential Angolan and Bulgarian investors is also scheduled for discussions.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.