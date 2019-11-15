Rwanda advocates strengthening cooperation

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 15 - The Republic of Rwanda wants to strengthen cooperation with Angola in various socio-economic domains, with a view to improving the living conditions of the population of both countries. ,

This wish was expressed to the press today Friday by Rwanda's ambassador to Angola, Wellars Gasamagera, following an audience granted by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

According to the diplomat, cooperation should privilege the domain of parliamentary diplomacy, because it is the organ par excellence of representation of peoples and oversees the actions of governments.

He said that the Rwandan parliament wanted to study and, if possible, draw inspiration from the model of the Angolan control mechanism.

The cooperation relations between both nations were based on the visits, in 2018, of the Angolan statesman, João Lourenço, to Kigali, where he participated in the Free Trade Summit in Africa.

In the framework of reciprocity, the Rwandan president Paul Kagame visited Angola this year.

Angola and Rwanda have agreements in the fields of civil aviation as well as Security and public order.

