Government creates National Maritime Surveillance System

Luanda, ANGOLA, November 15 - The government created, by means of an executive decree, the National Maritime Surveillance System (SINAVIM), an intersectoral coordination body to guarantee the exercise of sovereign and jurisdictional rights in inland waters, territorial sea and exclusive economic zone.,

The body created under Decree No. 59/09, of 26 October, also aims to ensure the sharing of information between the bodies involved at sea.

The fact was made known Friday in Luanda by the Minister of National Defense, Salviano de Jesus Sequeira, during the opening of the International Seminar on Maritime Security in the Gulf of Guinea.

According to the official, for the implementation of this body, a working group was set up to operate SINAVIM, coordinated by the Ministry of National Defense, which will have a National Center for Coordination and Maritime Surveillance.

The National Center will be supported by four regional centers under construction in the regions of Cabinda, Soyo, Lobito and Namibe.

At the same time, the Angolan Navy's enhancement program was conceived, which, in addition to the installation of long and short-range surveillance and observation equipment and equipment, provides for the acquisition of vessels of various sizes to ensure the actions of patrols, missions ocean and search and rescue.

