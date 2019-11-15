Legal Investigative Experts USA Express Receive 2019 Best of Woodland Hills Award

USA Express CEO Harry Kazakian

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIF., USA, November 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- USA Express Inc. has been selected for the 2019 Best of Woodland Hills Award in the Private Investigator category by the Woodland Hills Award Program.USA Express, which also has offices in San Diego and San Francisco, offers a team of litigation support professionals including lawyers, process servers, private investigators, insurance claims adjusters and attorney services professionals who have worked together for over 15 years.“We’re very honored to receive this award, which recognizes companies who provide exceptional service to customers and the community,” said USA Express CEO Harry Kazakian , one of the most sought-after licensed private investigators in California, who has helped over 1,000 attorneys win cases.Kazakian owes his company’s success to hiring the right people, an effective training program, and positive relationships he’s built with satisfied clients over 20 years.USA Express Legal and Investigative Services Inc. has successfully defended different types of corporations in a variety of matters including workers’ compensation cases, civil lawsuits, and high-end lemon law cases, recovering well over $20 million for clients. The team is fully-screened and properly trained to provide legal and defensible evidence to stand out in court and provide professional results with unquestionable testimony.The Woodland Hills Award Program is an annual awards program honoring those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.



