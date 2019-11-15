RGC Resources, Inc. Reports Record Earnings

/EIN News/ -- ROANOKE, Va., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) announced record consolidated Company earnings of $8,698,412 or $1.08 per share for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019. This compares to earnings of $7,297,205 or $0.95 per share for the year ended September 30, 2018. CEO John D’Orazio stated, “I am pleased to announce our fifth consecutive year of record earnings. The increase in 2019 earnings is attributable to improved utility margins associated with our infrastructure replacement programs, implementation of new non-gas rates, customer growth, and our ongoing investment in the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP).” D’Orazio further commented, “We continue to execute on the key strategies propelling our earnings growth: (1) growth in our regulated natural gas business through investments in infrastructure replacements and expansion; and (2) investments in midstream projects such as the MVP and the Southgate. Diversification opportunities to expand and grow the company are a strategic focus of our management team. We are excited about the future and increasing shareholder value.”



Earnings for the quarter ending September 30, 2019 were $455,605 or $0.06 per share compared to $684,459 or $0.09 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. D’Orazio attributed the decrease to prior year tax reform adjustments.



RGC Resources, Inc. provides energy and related products and services to customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries Roanoke Gas Company and RGC Midstream, LLC.



Summary financial statements for the fourth quarter and twelve months are as follows:





RGC Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 9,851,869 $ 9,971,142 $ 68,026,525 $ 65,534,736 Operating expenses 9,361,167 9,256,801 56,431,061 54,064,229 Operating Income 490,702 714,341 11,595,464 11,470,507 Equity in earnings of MVP 981,931 353,132 3,020,348 938,531 Other income (expense), net 110,254 151,562 351,882 244,868 Interest expense 983,422 632,142 3,618,551 2,461,565 Income before income taxes 599,465 586,893 11,349,143 10,192,341 Income tax expense (benefit) 143,860 (97,566) 2,650,731 2,895,136 Net income $ 455,605 $ 684,459 $ 8,698,412 $ 7,297,205 Net earnings per share of common stock: Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.09 $ 1.08 $ 0.95 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.09 $ 1.08 $ 0.95 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.165 $ 0.155 $ 0.660 $ 0.620 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 8,069,934 7,991,553 8,039,484 7,649,025 Diluted 8,102,334 8,039,259 8,078,950 7,695,712 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) September 30, Assets 2019 2018 Current assets $ 16,385,192 $ 15,544,602 Total property, plant and equipment, net 182,002,956 165,963,628 Other assets 59,965,548 38,051,876 Total Assets $ 258,353,696 $ 219,560,106 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 21,633,064 $ 24,091,849 Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 103,371,358 70,321,936 Deferred credits and other liabilities 50,252,882 45,563,209 Total Liabilities 175,257,304 139,976,994 Stockholders' Equity 83,096,392 79,583,112 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 258,353,696 $ 219,560,106 $ - $ -





