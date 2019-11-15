Legum & Norman Team Member Obtains Elite PCAM® Designation

/EIN News/ -- Ocean City, MD, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legum & Norman, an Associa® company, is proud to announce that business development manager, Lisa Meck, CMCA®, AMS®, recently earned her Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designation from Community Associations Institute (CAI).



The PCAM® designation is the highest professional recognition available to managers who specialize in community association management. To obtain this highly sought-after industry achievement, you must complete rigorous milestones, including five years of direct community association management experience, all six M-200 level courses and the CMCA examination administered by CAMICB.



“Legum & Norman focuses on encouraging our employees to further their education and industry knowledge,” stated Linda Fulkersin, Legum & Norman senior vice president. “We are very proud of Lisa’s hard work and dedication. Earning the PCAM® designation takes steadfast determination and is an outstanding accomplishment.”



Ms. Meck is an active member of the Community Associations Institute (CAI) and holds a Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation and Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation.



