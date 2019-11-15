MoissaniteCo Reviews

MoissaniteCo selected for The Knot Best of Weddings 2019

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoissaniteCo is proud to announce that they were selected for The Knot, Best of Weddings 2019 awards. The Knot is a top wedding planning website that helps brides make the most of the wedding preparations. The Best of Weddings award is given annually to top wedding vendors from all over the country, and is based on trustworthiness, customer service and dependability of services. To qualify for these awards, a vendor needs to be reviewed by at least 10 real couples, wedding guests and families in 12-months. The goal is to ensure that only deserving wedding vendors are awarded.

The fact that MoissaniteCo was selected is an indicator of its investments in customer service. The company has in place measures to ensure that customers always get what they want. Their staff is always ready to answer any questions that customers may have about jewelry. MoissaniteCo also has a reputation for delivering client orders on time. To ensure that customers get value for their money, MoissaniteCo provides insurance recommendations to its clients, and offers lifetime guarantees on all products. They also offer user education to help customers better understand the value of the jewels they are purchasing, and how best to take care of them.

MoissaniteCo also takes pride in having variety in jewelry. They sell all kinds of jewels ranging from wedding rings, engagement rings, three stone rings, bracelets among others, and at affordable prices. With over 12 years of experience in the wedding jewelry market, they have established a reputation as a reliable player in the market.

For those looking for top quality wedding rings, MoissaniteCo is the place to go. At MoissaniteCo, customers can expect amazing services such as free shipping on orders over $200, and lots of loyalty reward programs. Customers also have a 30 day return period in case the product they buy is not in line with what they wanted. The company is also a strong believer in the environment, and sells recycled eco-friendly precious metals.

You can get in touch with them via email, live chat, or through their help center. These options are available on the contact us part of their website. One can also check customer reviews to get a feel of this company’s services. MoissaniteCo recently surpassed 10k shopper approved reviews on its main reviews platform.

MoissaniteCo boasts a 9.8 rating on ResellerRatings, a 4.8 rating on ShopperApproved, 4.9 on TheKnot and A+ on BBB.

https://support.moissaniteco.com/conversation/new help@moissaniteco.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.