Nuzuna Announces New Flagship Location at The Source OC

COSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nuzuna Fitness CEO, Charles Laverty announced today that The Source OC will join the growing list of new Nuzuna Fitness center locations.

“This is going to be our flagship location.” Says Laverty. “Nuzuna Fitness fits perfectly into a premium lifestyle and entertainment destination like The Source OC. Fitness needs to be a part of how people live, not just something they do.”

The Source OC is a premium mixed-use entertainment, dining and shopping facility located on Beach Boulevard in Buena Park in California. Spanning approximately 400,000 square feet of entertainment, dining and retail locations, The Source OC is a destination location focusing on first-to-market and emerging brands like Nuzuna Fitness. In addition, The Source OC offers 50,000 square feet of Class A office space.

The location, which is expected to open in the first quarter of 2020, is the most recent in a series of new locations announced by Nuzuna. The company currently has 14 Southern California locations open or under development and has secured funding for many more. “We are focused on fast but quality, profitable growth and Nuzuna is well capitalized and has the talent to make this happen.”

Nuzuna Fitness operates fitness centers and fitness programs that utilize the company’s Nuzuna Fitness System. Participants wear electro-muscular stimulation suits while they exercise. The suits are wireless and allow people to engage in any exercise routine. These EMS suits painlessly stimulate the muscles during exercise. This magnifies the benefit of exercise by providing the same muscular stimulation in a 20-minute workout that would take two to three hours without the suit. Nuzuna locations offer yoga, spin, aerobics and resistance training among other offerings.

Laverty has assembled a diverse and top-notch leadership team to manage the company’s growth. In addition to Laverty, Dr. Stephen Shapiro serves as chairman and medical director, Martin Weinstein is Nuzuna’s chief financial officer and executive Thomas O’Neil joined the company’s board of directors. In October, Aileen Pham, joined as chief operating officer to manage the rapid expansion of the company and ensure profitable growth. Ms. Pham was the owner of Spectra Yoga which was one of the fitness centers acquired by Nuzuna this year.

Following an announcement by Nuzuna that the City of Claremont’s recreation department had begun offering Nuzuna Fitness classes at its recreation center, Gary Goltz joined as VP of corporate & government accounts. “Government and businesses know that we need to work together to improve fitness and reduce healthcare costs.” Says Mr. Goltz.

The Source OC represents an important part of that expansion, says Laverty. Partners like these are exactly the right people to help us to expand Nuzuna across the country.







