Ninepoint 2018-II Flow-Through Limited Partnership Announces Rollover and Dissolution

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint 2018-II Flow-Through Limited Partnership (the “Partnership”), managed by Ninepoint Partners LP, announced that it will be proceeding with the tax-deferred transfer of the assets of the Partnership (the “Mutual Fund Rollover Transaction”) into Ninepoint Resource Class of Ninepoint Corporate Class Inc. The transaction will take place on or about February 3, 2020 after the close of business. In exchange for the assets, Series F shares of Ninepoint Resource Class will be issued to the Partnership and then distributed to individual limited partners on a dollar equivalent basis. The Partnership will be dissolved on or about February 5, 2020.



Ninepoint Resource Class’ investment objective is to seek to achieve long-term capital growth by investing primarily in equity and equity-related securities of companies in Canada and around the world that are involved directly or indirectly in the natural resource sector. Sprott Asset Management LP, is the sub-advisor to the Ninepoint Resource Class. Resource specialist Jason Mayer is the lead portfolio manager of the Ninepoint Resource Class.

About Ninepoint Partners LP

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners manages unique alternative investment solutions that offer investors the benefits of better diversification. We target investment strategies that are uncorrelated from traditional asset classes, such as equities and bonds, with the goal of lowering overall portfolio risk. As a team, we have a long track-record of managing alternative income, real asset and alternative core strategies. Innovative thinking, and our ability to apply it to real-world solutions, is what defines us.

Ninepoint is an independent, employee-owned firm serving the investment advisor and institutional investor communities. With over $6 billion in assets and institutional contracts and 75 employees, we are among the largest independent asset management firms in Canada.

For more information on Ninepoint Partners LP, please visit www.ninepoint.com or inquiries regarding the rollover or Ninepoint Resource Class, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus of the relevant fund before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation to anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors should consult their financial advisor to determine if such funds may be sold in their jurisdiction.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.