Diving Dynamics by Trey Serbin

/EIN News/ -- Columbus, OH, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diving Dynamics and CEO Trey Serbin are pleased to announce that Diving Dynamics has opened a third location in Youngstown, Ohio. The first location was set up in Trey Serbin's hometown of Wexford, Pennsylvania, and the second location is in Delaware, Ohio. Trey wants to share his diving skills with the young people of Youngstown and give them a shot at a career in diving and other sports.

Trey’s success in growing Diving Dynamics is based on hard work and dedication towards diving and sports in general. In 2017, he graduated with honors from North Allegheny High School. Besides his excellent academic performance, he excelled as a multi-sport athlete and was active in basketball, baseball, and cross country among others. In his senior year, he picked up diving as a hobby and like everything else he has participated in, he excelled. He even qualified for the district championships and made it to the finals. He later joined the Ohio Wesleyan University dive team and won several meets in the 1 meter and the 3-meter competition. So good was he for the Wesleyan team that in his freshman year, he broke a 43-year diving record. He then leveraged his athletic prowess to start coaching other students on swimming and other sports. This formed the basis for Diving Dynamics, and it has been a huge success.

Through this organization, Trey offers diving lessons to middle and high school students. For efficiency in the delivery of the lessons, Trey mainly offers lessons through video. Trey sends his students pre-made videos, and uses teleconferencing to assess their progress. In cases where a student has some learning difficulties, Trey also offers in-person coaching. The best part about taking diving lessons from Diving Dynamics is that, one does not need to have prior diving experience. Even students who have no prior athletic performance have performed well after going through training at Diving Dynamics. The only thing that is required of the students is the confidence to jump into the water.

For residents of Youngstown Ohio, this is an opportunity to introduce their kids to diving. Trey Serbin is a diving instructor they can trust.

