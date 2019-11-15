Tarps Now® Expands Mesh Tarps Providing Wide Range of Exposure Levels and Applications

New Lines of Mesh Tarps are rated to provide specific levels of exposure to UV Radiation and High Winds

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tarps Nowis pleased to announce the addition of new lines of Mesh Tarps that offer a wide range of uses and applications which includes applying Mesh tarps as protective coverings around homes, animal habitats and other outdoor structures. To meet these needs, Tarps Nowcustom manufactures protective mesh tarp coverings in a variety of mesh screen exposure ratings, weights, fabric grades and colors, that are all engineered to provide outstanding levels of protection from high winds and intense sunlight, where extended exposure to Ultra Violet radiation is recognized to contribute to skin cancer and other ill health effects.Mesh Tarps offered by Tarps Noware often placed in service as Windscreens at, or near, commercial kennels, outdoor livestock buildings, warehouses and other outdoor structures requiring extended levels of UV protection and wind resistance. Applications for these new lines of Mesh Tarps also extend to uses in and around homes, such as patios, decks, thresholds, gazebos, pools, picnic areas, barns, kennels and other outdoor recreational areas.In addition to the foregoing, many businesses are adopting the use of Mesh Tarps to protect employees who work in areas where prolonged exposure to the elements exists such as in agricultural processing areas, animal feedlot areas, shipping and receiving areas, and many other applications. To meet these needs, Tarps Nowhas developed a complete line of materials and design to provide very specific levels of exposure, as well as the ability to choose from standardized sizes, or to elect a high degree of customization to meet very specific applications that includes industrial strength debris netting, fire retardant mesh tarps, hurricane grade mesh tarps and other types of specialty applications. Details on exposure rated Mesh Tarps are as follows:Tarps NowMesh Tarps per Exposure Rating: https://www.tarpsnow.com/shade-tarps-polypro-mesh-95.html 95% Exposure https://www.tarpsnow.com/86-knitted-shade-mesh-tarps.html 86% Exposure https://www.tarpsnow.com/polypro-mesh-shade-tarps-70.html 70% ExposureAbout Tarps NowTarps Nowfeatures an extensive online catalog of canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps , vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Nowhas the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.