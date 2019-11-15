2019 CorelDRAW International Design Contest Winners Announced

Global competition showcases stunning artwork created with the CorelDRAW family of software

OTTAWA, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corel announces the winners of the 2019 CorelDRAW International Design Contest . Reflecting the range of design projects our users create every day, the contest celebrates the talent, skill, and techniques of CorelDRAW® designers worldwide.



Winning designs were selected from countless stunning submissions created in CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2019 or CorelDRAW Technical Suite 2019 . Rogelio Hernandez (Roy Monster) was named as the grand prize winner for his illustration “Angel of Fire.”

“On behalf of the entire Corel team, I’d like to congratulate our winners and thank everyone who participated in the contest,” said John Falsetto, Senior Director of Products, CorelDRAW & Productivity. “We were truly inspired by this year’s outstanding entries and selecting the winners from this amazing collection of work certainly wasn’t easy. The CorelDRAW International Design Contest has once again given us a global platform to shine a spotlight on our users’ incredible talents.”

2019 CorelDRAW International Design Contest First Place Winners

The 2019 CorelDRAW International Design Contest recognizes work created with CorelDRAW, Corel DESIGNER™, and Corel PHOTO-PAINT™ across a range of industries and design disciplines. Grand prize and first place category winners are as follows:

Grand prize winner & first place for Graphics and illustration: Rogelio Hernandez (Roy Monster), Mexico

Rogelio Hernandez (Roy Monster), Mexico Branding and marketing: Irfan Taufik, Indonesia

Irfan Taufik, Indonesia Signage and vehicle wraps: Joseph Diaz, United States

Joseph Diaz, United States Apparel and textiles: Marthin Anthony Millado, Philippines

Marthin Anthony Millado, Philippines Student: Ahmad Zahraturrafiq, Indonesia

Ahmad Zahraturrafiq, Indonesia Technical drawing and design: Rogelio Hernandez (Roy Monster), Mexico

Rogelio Hernandez (Roy Monster), Mexico Speed drawing video: Rogelio Hernandez (Roy Monster), Mexico

To view a gallery of all winning entries and for more information about the 2019 CorelDRAW International Design Contest, including the complete rules and prizing details, please visit www.coreldraw.com/design-contest .

About CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2019



Available for Windows and macOS, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2019 offers an expansive toolbox of integrated applications to enable users to express their unique style and impress their audience. Designers can take advantage of CorelDRAW for vector graphic design, illustration, and page layout, Corel PHOTO-PAINT for photo editing, Corel® Font Manager™ to index and organize font libraries, AfterShot™ 3 HDR for RAW processing, the new CorelDRAW.app™ to access graphics tools virtually anywhere, and much more. For more information and to download a free trial, please visit www.coreldraw.com .

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com .

© 2019 Corel Corporation. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel Balloon logo, CorelDRAW, Corel DESIGNER, Corel PHOTO-PAINT, AfterShot, Font Manager, MindManager, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. ClearSlide is a trademark or registered trademark of ClearSlide Inc., in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent .

