Identity as a Service (IDaaS) World Markets to 2024 - Addition of AI & ML Technologies to Improve Identity Management

This market study covers the IDaaS market across different segments.

It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on deployment types, components, organization sizes, verticals, and regions.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The IDaaS market is projected to grow from USD 2,500 million in 2019 to USD 6,500 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 21.1% from 2019 to 2024.



Major vendors of IDaaS solutions and services include Okta, Inc. (US), IDaptive, LLC (US), Ping Identity (US), OneLogin (US), CA Technologies (US), SailPoint Technologies (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Google (US), Salesforce (US), HCL (India), Capgemini (France), Gemalto (Netherlands), Simeio Solutions (US), Jumio (US), Connectis (Netherlands), Auth0 (US), One Identity (US), and JumpCloud (US). The study included an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players with their company profiles, recent developments, and key growth strategies adopted by them.



Growing demand for cloud-based security solutions and services to drive the adoption of Identity as a Service (IDaaS) market



The fast growth in IT infrastructure has given rise to new vulnerabilities and threats. The cloud-based security solutions and services, such as IDaaS, offer significant advantages, as they are cost-effective and provide 24x7 monitoring. Hence, the rising demand for cloud-based security solutions is driving the global IDaaS market.



Advanced authentication segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The advanced authentication segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The term advanced authentication includes different types of authentication methods. It combines multi-factor credentials to avoid unwanted access and fraud. This is a scalable and flexible solution, which incorporates both risk-based authentication and strong authentication.

It includes software revenues from technologies used for biometric recognition of identities; smart cards software; and 2, 3, and multifactor authentications. The market for advanced authentication is growing due to the rising concerns of thefts and data breaches of sensitive information from the organization's electronic devices. It also provides the centralized visibility of all user identities for accessing cloud or on-premises-based applications and systems.



Large organizations segment to lead the IDaaS market in 2019



Organizations with more than 1000 employees are categorized as large businesses. Affordability of resources and high economies of scale enable these organizations to leverage the benefits of IDaaS. As cloud technologies are simplifying the IT aspects, several enterprises have replaced their traditional IT infrastructure technologies and various other management processes with cloud deployment and service delivery models. Hence, a number of enterprises are building strategies inclined toward IDaaS, which would provide a common platform to the complex and dispersed computing environment and management of identities and provisioning of employees scattered at different locations.

The large enterprises would have centralized management and a single point of accountability for the management of various types of user provisioning and authentications that would help them reduce the cost of implementing on-premises solutions while complying with the ever-changing regulatory environment. IDaaS would also help them reduce the IT department's responsibility in ensuring enterprises are complying with governance, security, and the policies of the government while minimizing enterprise risks.



The APAC IDaaS market to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to invest more in security spending owing to the increasing number of identity and access breaches. The region consists of the world's fastest-growing economies such as China, India, and Japan. Moreover, technology penetration in the region is high. APAC has witnessed advanced and dynamic adoption of innovative technologies and has always been a lucrative market for security solutions and service providers. Though the region is adopting the latest security technologies, it is targeted by several cyberattacks.

In 2018, APAC witnessed rising threats; for instance, the computer systems of 2 Thailand banks were compromised, which affected the personal and corporate data of more than 120,000 customers. According to a survey by Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO), 74% of APAC banks surveyed believe that cases of fraud in their country will increase significantly in 2019. As per Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI) 2017 by International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Singapore and Malaysia are among the top 5 countries globally that have shown commitment toward building national policies for protection against cybercrimes. This has led to increased adoption of IDaaS solutions in the region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the IDaaS Market

4.2 Asia-Pacific Identity as a Service Market, By Vertical and Country

4.3 Market Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Obligations to Follow Regulatory Mandates and Data Protection Laws

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Cloud-Based Security Solutions and Services

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Budgetary Limitations to Inhibit the Adoption of IDaaS Solutions

5.2.2.2 Organizations' Hesitations About Cloud-Based Security Adoption

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Addition of AI and ML Technologies to Improve Identity Management

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Rise in IT Infrastructure Complexities

5.3 Use Cases

5.3.1 Use Case: Scenario 1

5.3.2 Use Case: Scenario 2

5.3.3 Use Case: Scenario 3



6 Identity as a Service Market By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Provisioning

6.2.1 Provisioning is One of the Core of Access Rights Compliances and Enforcement Initiatives

6.3 Single Sign-On

6.3.1 Single Sign-On to Save a Lot of Time for Users By Authenticating the User for All the Applications

6.4 Advanced Authentication

6.4.1 Growing Concerns of Thefts and Data Breaches of Sensitive Information From Organization's Electronic Devices Increased the Growth of Advanced Authentication

6.5 Audit, Compliance, and Governance

6.5.1 Stringent Regulatory Compliances for Audit, Compliance, and Governance Solution to Grow in the Future

6.6 Directory Services

6.6.1 Directory Services to Deliver the Access Control to Users Based on Centralized Policy and Rules

6.7 Password Management

6.7.1 Increasing Number of Users and Device Identities and Their Need to Access the Systems and Applications in an Organization to Fuel the Growth of the Password Management Segment



7 Identity as a Service Market By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Public Cloud

7.2.1 Low Cost and Increased Security Capabilities to Result in Rising Popularity of Public Cloud

7.3 Private Cloud

7.3.1 Private Cloud to Gain Popularity Among Enterprises Requiring Better Control Over Data and Cloud Compliant Offerings

7.4 Hybrid Cloud

7.4.1 Hybrid Cloud to Gain a Huge Traction Due to Several Benefits It Offers to Enterprises



8 Identity as a Service Market By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises to Advance Toward Virtualization for Achieving Low Operational Costs and Capital Expenditure Advantages

8.3 Large Enterprises

8.3.1 Inclination Toward Identity as a Service By Large Enterprises to Provide a Common Platform to the Complex and Dispersed Computing Environment and Management of Identities



9 Identity as a Service Market By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.2.1 Rise in Impersonation Fraud Incidents and Identity Attacks on Banks and Financial Institutes to Foster the Adoption of Identity as a Service Solutions

9.3 Telecom and IT

9.3.1 Need to Manage the Huge Databases of Identities Generated in the Telecom and IT Vertical to Drive the Adoption of Identity as a Service

9.4 Retail and Consumer Goods

9.4.1 Constant Need to Manage Large Databases of Consumer Identity in the Retail Vertical to Drive the Demand for Identity as a Service Solutions

9.5 Public Sector

9.5.1 Rise in Corruption and Bribery to Raise the Need for Improved Cloud-Based Identity Management Solutions and Services

9.6 Energy and Utilities

9.6.1 Identity as a Service Solutions to Enhance Operational Efficiency and Mitigate Potential Identity-Based Threats in the Energy and Utilities Vertical

9.7 Manufacturing

9.7.1 Growing Adoption of Security Solutions and Services in the Manufacturing Vertical to Drive the Growth of the Identity as a Service Market

9.8 Healthcare

9.8.1 Increasing Number of Patient Identity Thefts to Drive the Demand for Identity as a Service Solutions in the Healthcare Vertical

9.9 Education

9.9.1 Technological Enhancements in Education to Drive the Demand for Identity as a Service Solutions

9.10 Others



10 Identity as a Service Market By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Adoption of Digital Identities in the Government and Public Sector to Drive the Adoption of Identity as a Service Solutions in the US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Rise in False Transactions in Canada to Increase the Adoption of Identity as a Service

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 United Kingdom

10.3.1.1 Emphasis on Securing Citizens' Identities and Addressing GDPR Requirements to Drive the Identity as a Service Market Growth in the UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.2.1 Growing Use of the Internet to Push the Demand for Data and Identity Security Against Attacks in Germany

10.3.3 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Increased Demand for Online Identity Verification to Prove Chinese Nationals' Identity and New Cyber Policies to Foster the Adoption of Identity as a Service

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Rise in Money Laundering and Identity Impersonation to Boost the Adoption of Identity as a Service in Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Increased Adoption Rate of Cloud-Based Security Solutions to Contribute to the Growth of Identity as a Service

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 United Arab Emirates

10.5.1.1 Increased Need to Prevent Identity Thefts to Fuel the Demand for Identity as a Service in the UAE

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2.1 Government Initiatives to Improve the Security Landscape to Offer Opportunities for the Identity as a Service Market in Saudi Arabia

10.5.3 South Africa

10.5.3.1 Rapid Adoption of the Latest Technologies to Provide Opportunities to Identity as a Service Providers in South Africa

10.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Mexico

10.6.1.1 Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions to Increase the Demand for Identity as a Service in Mexico

10.6.2 Brazil

10.6.2.1 Digital Transformation Initiatives Across Verticals, Such as BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, and Healthcare

10.6.3 Rest of Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.2.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

11.2.2 Agreements and Partnerships

11.2.3 Acquisitions

11.3 Market Ranking of Key Players



12 Company Profiles

Business Overview, Products, and Services Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis

12.1 Okta

12.2 Ping Identity

12.3 IDaptive

12.4 Microsoft

12.5 Oracle

12.6 OneLogin

12.7 IBM

12.8 Google

12.9 Salesforce

12.10 CA Technologies

12.11 SailPoint Technologies

12.12 Simeio Solutions

12.13 Jumio

12.14 Connectis

12.15 Auth0

12.16 One Identity

12.17 JumpCloud

12.18 HCL

12.19 Capgemini

12.20 Gemalto



