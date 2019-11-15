Doyle launches the Society of Irish Foresters Ambassador Programme in Co Wicklow

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food & the Marine, Andrew Doyle T.D., today launched the Forestry Ambassador Programme in Avondale Community College, Rathdrum, as part of Science Week 2019. Run by Forestry Careers Ireland, the programme aims to promote forestry as a career option for second level pupils. The Forestry Ambassador Programme is one of the 15 projects funded by DAFM under the Department’s 2019 call for proposals for forestry promotion

Minister Doyle said “I am very pleased to launch this project, aimed at encouraging young people to consider a career in forestry. The focus of Science Week is on climate change and forestry is an important part of the Government’s response under the Climate Action Plan. I know that young people are acutely aware of the climate emergency we face and are more than prepared to play their part in finding solutions”.

Forestry Careers Ireland was established to develop initiatives which promote careers in the forest sector and is made up of representatives from the Society of Irish Foresters, Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine, Coillte, VEON Ltd., Teagasc, UCD, WIT and Ballyhaise College. The progamme aims to increase awareness of the important benefits of forestry and of forestry as a career option through a series of presentations to be delivered on a voluntary basis by experienced forestry professionals in schools throughout Ireland.

The programme has recruited a number of experienced forestry professionals, called ‘Forestry Ambassadors’ who will make presentations to senior cycle students throughout the country, outlining the benefits of forests, the science behind growing forests and the various career opportunities that the forestry profession offers, drawing from their own careers and experience.

