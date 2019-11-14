|
European Union launches WTO trade dispute against Colombia’s unfair duties on frozen fries
|15 Nov 2019
European Commission’s International Public Procurement Initiative to help enhance EU companies’ access to global procurement markets
|Public procurement
|13 Nov 2019
Cambodia: European Commission finalises preliminary report on temporary suspension of trade preferences
|Cambodia
|12 Nov 2019
Transparency in action
|Agreements
|12 Nov 2019
Trade: EU-Singapore agreement to enter into force on 21 November 2019
|Agreements
|08 Nov 2019
European Commission welcomes continuation of Global Forum on Steel Excess Capacity work
|Goods and services
|29 Oct 2019
EU and Norway agree on interim appeal system in wake of World Trade Organization Appellate Body blockage
|Dispute settlement
|21 Oct 2019
Statement by Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström on U.S. countermeasures in Airbus dispute
|Dispute settlement
|18 Oct 2019
Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström visits the port of Rotterdam
|Enforcement and protection
|15 Oct 2019
EU trade agreements: delivering new opportunities in times of global economic uncertainties
|Agreements
|14 Oct 2019
Commission presents procedural proposals for the Investment Court System in CETA
|Canada
|11 Oct 2019
The Multilateral Investment Court project
|Dispute settlement
|10 Oct 2019
European Commission publishes draft interim Sustainability Impact Assessment report for the EU-Mercosur Association Agreement
|Mercosur
|04 Oct 2019
EU-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) - Meetings and documents
|Japan
|03 Oct 2019
Statement on the publication of WTO’s award in the Airbus dispute
|Dispute settlement
|02 Oct 2019
EU-Chile trade talks: Commission releases its proposals and reports about progress
|Chile
|02 Oct 2019
Commissioner Malmström hosts conference on Empowering Women through Trade
|Policy
|30 Sep 2019
Commission decides to adjust the existing safeguards for steel
|The EU and the WTO
|27 Sep 2019
Speech: EU-Canada trade agreement celebrates second anniversary
|Canada
|20 Sep 2019
European Commission adopts mandate to extend interim appeal arbitration arrangement
|The EU and the WTO
|04 Sep 2019
Speech: Commissioner Malmström on ’Truths about trade’
|Policy
|04 Sep 2019
Mercosur - factsheets
|Mercosur
|22 Aug 2019
Commission proposes adjustments to the existing safeguards for steel
|The EU and the WTO
|14 Aug 2019
Commission imposes countervailing duties on Indonesian biodiesel
|Trade defence
|13 Aug 2019
Implementation of the Trade and sustainable development (TSD) chapter in trade agreements - TSD committees and civil society meetings
|Sustainable development
|09 Aug 2019
EU requests WTO dispute settlement panel over Turkey’s measures on pharmaceuticals
|Dispute settlement
|02 Aug 2019
Commission publishes latest updates on trade and investment talks with Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Chile and China
|Agreements
|26 Jul 2019
EU-U.S. trade talks – one year on, Commission presents progress report
|United States
|25 Jul 2019
Joint Statement by the European Union and Canada on an Interim Appeal Arbitration Arrangement
|Dispute settlement
|25 Jul 2019
EU–Canada Summit: strengthening the rules-based international order
|Canada
|18 Jul 2019
Energy Charter Treaty modernisation: Commission welcomes Council’s mandate
|Policy
|15 Jul 2019
EU-Mercosur trade agreement: The Agreement in Principle and its texts
|Mercosur
|12 Jul 2019
Commission engages with Civil Society on EU trade agenda and EU-US Executive Working Group
|Policy
|10 Jul 2019
EU-U.S.: Call for proposals for regulatory cooperation activities - Replies
|Consultations
|08 Jul 2019
EU and Kyrgyz Republic initial Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement
|Central Asia
|06 Jul 2019
EU moves ahead with dispute settlement over workers’ rights in Republic of Korea
|South Korea
|05 Jul 2019
EU extends trade defence rules to continental shelf and exclusive economic zones of Member States
|Trade defence
|03 Jul 2019
EU-Viet Nam free trade agreement - Joint press statement by Commissioner Malmström and Minister Tran Tuan Anh
|Vietnam
|30 Jun 2019
EU and Mercosur reach agreement on trade
|Mercosur
|28 Jun 2019
Key elements of the EU-Mercosur trade agreement
|Mercosur
|28 Jun 2019
European Commission welcomes UN resolution on trade in torture tools
|Sustainable development
|28 Jun 2019
EU set to sign trade and investment agreements with Vietnam on Sunday
|Vietnam
|25 Jun 2019
Screening of foreign direct investment
|Enforcement and protection
|24 Jun 2019
EU asks for a panel with Ukraine on wood export ban
|Dispute settlement
|21 Jun 2019
Barriers to trade: as protectionism rises, EU continues opening up export markets for European firms
|Accessing markets
|17 Jun 2019
EU asks for formal consultations with Southern African Customs Union on trade in poultry
|South Africa
|14 Jun 2019
EU sends monitoring mission to Cambodia to assess the human rights and labour rights situation
|Cambodia
|11 Jun 2019
G20 Trade and Digital Economy Ministers adopt statement in Tsukuba
|The EU and the WTO
|09 Jun 2019
EU and New Zealand complete fourth round of trade negotiations
|New Zealand
|07 Jun 2019
European Union – Central America Association Agreement: Civil Society Forum
|Central America
|06 Jun 2019
Commission reports on latest negotiating round with Tunisia
|Tunisia
|05 Jun 2019
Study finds that sustainable sourcing is at the core of EU business considerations
|Sustainable development
|24 May 2019
EU, Japan and US met in Paris
|The EU and the WTO
|23 May 2019
59 WTO partners step up commitments to help service suppliers
|Goods and services
|23 May 2019
Malmström in Kyiv for 2nd Informal Ministerial with Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine
|Ukraine
|21 May 2019
Energy Charter Treaty modernisation: European Commission presents draft negotiating directives
|Goods and services
|14 May 2019
EU releases proposal on new WTO rules for electronic commerce
|Goods and services
|03 May 2019
European Court of Justice confirms compatibility of Investment Court System with EU Treaties
|Dispute settlement
|30 Apr 2019
EU, Latin America and the Caribbean: Partnering for prosperity, democracy, resilience and global governance
|Bilateral Trade Relations by region
|17 Apr 2019
Commission reports on progress in trade talks with Chile and Australia
|Agreements
|17 Apr 2019
WTO Boeing dispute: EU issues preliminary list of U.S. products considered for countermeasures
|Dispute settlement
|17 Apr 2019
EU-U.S. Trade: Commission welcomes Council’s green light to start negotiations with the United States
|United States
|15 Apr 2019
EU foreign investment screening regulation enters into force
|Enforcement and protection
|10 Apr 2019
First EU-Japan Joint Committee meeting sets tone for successful implementation of Economic Partnership Agreement
|Japan
|10 Apr 2019
Commissioner Malmström in Seoul to check up on EU-Korea trade agreement and push for improvements
|South Korea
|09 Apr 2019
Commission releases detailed information on requirements for EU goods exported to the UK in case of a hard Brexit
|Market access for EU exporters
|08 Apr 2019
Commission reports on latest negotiating rounds with Indonesia and Mercosur
|Agreements
|05 Apr 2019
European Union launches WTO cases on ICT and pharmaceuticals
|Dispute settlement
|02 Apr 2019
EU scores final victory in the WTO Boeing dispute
|Dispute settlement
|29 Mar 2019
Report on EU trade defence – effective protection against unfair trade
|Trade defence
|29 Mar 2019
Speech: Championing a fair game for agri-food trade
|Goods and services
|21 Mar 2019
Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström’s second visit to Georgia highlights strong EU-Georgia ties
|Georgia
|19 Mar 2019
EU Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström visits Ghent, winner of Fair and Ethical Trade City Award 2018
|Policy
|15 Mar 2019
Foreign direct investment report: continuous rise of foreign ownership of European companies in key sectors
|Investment
|13 Mar 2019
Malmström calls for renewed transatlantic cooperation on trade
|United States
|07 Mar 2019
Ex-post evaluation : trade agreement between the EU and the Republic of Korea shown to have increased EU exports by 43%
|South Korea
|06 Mar 2019
The Commission reinforces procedural rights of parties in EU trade defence investigations
|Hearing Officer
|28 Feb 2019
EU and New Zealand complete third round of trade negotiations
|New Zealand
|26 Feb 2019
Economic Partnership Agreements (EPAs) - Meetings and documents
|Africa, Caribbean, Pacific
|20 Feb 2019
European Union and Southern African Development Community hold their first joint council under Economic Partnership Agreement
|Africa, Caribbean, Pacific
|19 Feb 2019
Economic analysis confirms significant gains from EU-US industrial tariff agreement
|United States
|19 Feb 2019
Commission welcomes European Parliament’s support for investment screening framework
|Investment
|14 Feb 2019
Agreement with Singapore set to give a boost to EU-Asia trade
|Singapore
|13 Feb 2019
Commission puts in place duties on subsidised biodiesel from Argentina
|Trade defence
|13 Feb 2019
Cambodia: EU launches procedure to temporarily suspend trade preferences
|Cambodia
|11 Feb 2019
Comoros and Samoa join trade and development agreements with the European Union
|Africa, Caribbean, Pacific
|11 Feb 2019
Commission imposes definitive safeguard measures on imports of steel products
|Actions against imports into the EU
|01 Feb 2019
EU-Japan trade agreement enters into force
|Japan
|31 Jan 2019
EU-U.S. trade talks: European Commission publishes progress report
|United States
|30 Jan 2019
76 WTO partners launch talks on e-commerce
|Goods and services
|25 Jan 2019
EU team in Korea for government consultations over labour commitments under the trade agreement
|South Korea
|21 Jan 2019
The EU moves forward efforts at UN on multilateral reform of ISDS
|Investment
|18 Jan 2019
EU-U.S. Trade Talks: European Commission presents draft negotiating mandates
|United States
|18 Jan 2019
European Commission set to adopt definitive safeguard measures on imports of steel
|Actions against imports into the EU
|16 Jan 2019
EU imposes safeguard measures on rice from Cambodia and Myanmar
|Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP)
|16 Jan 2019
EU requests bilateral dispute settlement consultations with Ukraine over wood export ban
|Ukraine
|16 Jan 2019
EU Chief Negotiator updates civil society on the state of play of negotiations with Mercosur
|Mercosur
|15 Jan 2019
Speech: Malmström in Washington D.C.
|United States
|10 Jan 2019
EU, Japan and US met in Washington D.C.
|United States
|09 Jan 2019