LGI Homes Announces Entrance into the Daytona Beach Market

/EIN News/ -- PALM COAST, Fla., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) today announced its entrance into the Daytona Beach market with competitively priced new homes throughout the city of Palm Coast.



“LGI Homes offers a tremendous value to Daytona Beach area buyers looking for a new home at an incredible price,” said Joseph Boyd, Vice President of Operations for LGI Homes’ Florida division. “The exceptional location and competitive pricing we offer creates a rare opportunity for affordable homeownership in this market.”

Conveniently located between Daytona Beach and St. Augustine, LGI Homes at Palm Coast places homeowners in close proximity to excellent schools, major employers, and world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. With convenient access to US-1 and I-95, these incredible homes are minutes from a plethora of employment opportunities, as well as top-rated attractions like the Flagler Beach and Tanger Outlets.

LGI Homes is constructing five new floor plans ranging in size from 1,270 square feet to 1,984 square feet, with up to five bedrooms and three baths. Functional open layouts, spacious family rooms and private master bedrooms are a few of the desirable characteristics included in each home. In addition, each and every home is equipped with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package. This interior package includes an incredible assortment of highly desired upgrades such as chef-ready kitchens with energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, sprawling granite countertops, an undermount kitchen sink, a USB outlet in the kitchen and 36” upper cabinets with crown molding that provide ample storage space.

LGI Homes will host a grand opening event with one-day-only new home discounts on Dec. 7, 2019. With brand-new homes in desirable locations throughout Palm Coast, this event is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for homebuyers to purchase a quality-built home from the low-$200s. Interested buyers are encouraged to call (844) 885-8913 ext 1973 to reserve their appointment at the event.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada and West Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 16 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 34,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aae379bc-86ee-4b3b-9341-2a26de852bda.





The Caladesi by LGI Homes at Palm Coast The 3 bedroom, 2 bath Caladesi features an inviting exterior with a covered entry and lush front yard landscaping.



