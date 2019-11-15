There were 929 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,610 in the last 365 days.

Battery Operated Outdoor Power Equipment: 2019 Consumer Study

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Battery Operated Outdoor Power Equipment Study - Consumers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Outdoor power equipment products owned (string trimmers, portable yard blowers, powered hedge trimmers, powered lawn edgers, chain saws, pole pruners, walk-behind mowers, riding mowers). Battery power ownership and reasons for purchase.

Battery power outdoor power equipment being considered for purchase. The reason not considering battery power. Sources of information for battery-powered equipment. Place of purchase, brands considered, best brand, reasons to use, and attitudes toward battery-powered equipment. Plus demographics.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Introduction
  2. Key findings
  3. Products owned
  4. Battery powered ownership
  5. Reasons for purchase battery OPE
  6. Next ope purchase
  7. Reason considering battery ope
  8. Reasons will not consider battery ope
  9. Average price expect to pay
  10. Average years of usage
  11. Average hours of daily usage
  12. Sources of information
  13. Outlet
  14. Brands
  15. Reasons to use
  16. Attitudes
  17. Demographics
  18. Appendix (including detailed tabulations)

Companies Mentioned

  • Black & Decker/Stanley
  • Bolens
  • Cub Cadet
  • DeWalt
  • Echo
  • Ego
  • Ferris
  • Greenworks
  • Homelite
  • Honda
  • Husqvarna
  • John Deere
  • Jonsered
  • Makita
  • McCulloch
  • Mean Green
  • Neuton
  • Oregon
  • Poulan
  • RedMax
  • Remington
  • Ryobi
  • Sears/Craftsman
  • Shindaiwa
  • Snapper
  • Stihl
  • Toro

