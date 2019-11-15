Battery Operated Outdoor Power Equipment: 2019 Consumer Study

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Battery Operated Outdoor Power Equipment Study - Consumers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Outdoor power equipment products owned (string trimmers, portable yard blowers, powered hedge trimmers, powered lawn edgers, chain saws, pole pruners, walk-behind mowers, riding mowers). Battery power ownership and reasons for purchase.



Battery power outdoor power equipment being considered for purchase. The reason not considering battery power. Sources of information for battery-powered equipment. Place of purchase, brands considered, best brand, reasons to use, and attitudes toward battery-powered equipment. Plus demographics.

Key Topics Covered



Introduction Key findings Products owned Battery powered ownership Reasons for purchase battery OPE Next ope purchase Reason considering battery ope Reasons will not consider battery ope Average price expect to pay Average years of usage Average hours of daily usage Sources of information Outlet Brands Reasons to use Attitudes Demographics Appendix (including detailed tabulations)

