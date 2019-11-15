Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Industry

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3. 7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7. 1%. Primary Packaging Equipment, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.3 Billion by the year 2025, Primary Packaging Equipment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$129.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$109.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Primary Packaging Equipment will reach a market size of US$197.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.; ACG Worldwide Pvt., Ltd.; IMA SpA; Korber AG; Marchesini Group SpA; Mg2 Srl; MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE & Co. KG; Optima Packaging Group GmbH; Robert Bosch GmbH; Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH; Uhlmann Group; Vanguard Pharmaceutical Machinery, Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pharmaceutical Packaging - A Prelude

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market to Witness Rapid Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Pharmaceutical Industry Provides the Cornerstone for

Growth of the Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market

Strong Growth of the Biopharmaceutical Sector Propels the

Market for Pharma Packaging Equipment

Growing Popularity of Flexible Packaging to Stir Up Market

Expansion

Technological Advancements Pave the Way for Strong Growth of

Pharma packaging

Smart Packaging to Witness Increased Demand in Pharma Sector

Regulations and Pharma Packaging

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



ACG WORLDWIDE PVT.

ACCUTEK PACKAGING EQUIPMENT COMPANIES, INC.

IMA SPA

KÖRBER AG

MULTIVAC SEPP HAGGENMÜLLER GMBH & CO. KG

MARCHESINI GROUP SPA

MG2 SRL

OPTIMA PACKAGING GROUP GMBH

ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

ROMACO PHARMATECHNIK GMBH

UHLMANN GROUP

VANGUARD PHARMACEUTICAL MACHINERY, INC.



