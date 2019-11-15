Global Pesticide Residue Testing Industry

Pesticide Residue Testing market worldwide is projected to grow by US$693. 2 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6. 7%. Herbicides, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$984.7 Million by the year 2025, Herbicides will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$24.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$20.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Herbicides will reach a market size of US$48 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$193.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ALS Ltd.; AsureQuality Ltd.; Bureau Veritas SA; Eurofins Scientific SE; Intertek Group PLC; Microbac Laboratories, Inc.; SCS Global Services; SGS SA; Silliker, Inc.; Symbio Laboratories





IV. COMPETITION



ALS

ASUREQUALITY

BUREAU VERITAS GROUP

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE

INTERTEK GROUP PLC

MICROBAC LABORATORIES

SCS GLOBAL SERVICES

SGS SA

SILLIKER

SYMBIO LABORATORIES



