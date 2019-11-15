Phototherapy Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$143. 1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 3%. Long lamp, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Phototherapy Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799357/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$52.7 Million by the year 2025, Long lamp will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Long lamp will reach a market size of US$3.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$41.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Atom Medical Corporation; GE Healthcare; Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG; National Biological Corporation; Natus Medical, Inc.; Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.; Philips Lighting NV; Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd.; The Daavlin Company





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799357/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Phototherapy - A Review

LED Phototherapy for Neonatal Jaundice

Phototherapy Equipment with Fluorescent Lamps

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market Set for a Robust Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Phototherapy Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Skin Diseases and Neonatal Jaundice

Provides the Cornerstone for Phototherapy Equipment Market

Increasing Number of Preterm Births to Drive the Adoption of

Phototherapy Equipment

Hospitals Account for the Largest Market Share, Home Care to

Witness Rapid Growth

Technological Innovations Boost the Phototherapy Equipment Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Phototherapy Equipment Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Phototherapy Equipment Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Long lamp (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Long lamp (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Long lamp (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: CFL (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$

Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: CFL (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: CFL (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in

Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: LED (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$

Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: LED (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic

Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: LED (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Fiber optic (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Fiber optic (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Fiber optic (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Skin Diseases (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Skin Diseases (Application) Global Historic Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Skin Diseases (Application) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Neonatal Jaundice (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Neonatal Jaundice (Application) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Neonatal Jaundice (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Phototherapy Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Table 22: United States Phototherapy Equipment Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Phototherapy Equipment Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Phototherapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Phototherapy Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Phototherapy Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 27: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Phototherapy Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 30: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 31: Canadian Phototherapy Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Phototherapy Equipment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Phototherapy Equipment in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 38: Japanese Phototherapy Equipment Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Phototherapy Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Phototherapy Equipment Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Phototherapy Equipment in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Phototherapy Equipment Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Phototherapy Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 46: European Phototherapy Equipment Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Phototherapy Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 50: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Europe in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Phototherapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Phototherapy Equipment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Phototherapy Equipment Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: French Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Phototherapy Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: French Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market Review

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Phototherapy Equipment Market in Retrospect in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Phototherapy Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Phototherapy Equipment Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Italian Demand for Phototherapy Equipment in US$

Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Phototherapy Equipment Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Phototherapy Equipment:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Phototherapy Equipment Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Phototherapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Phototherapy Equipment in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Phototherapy Equipment Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Phototherapy Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Spanish Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 81: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Spanish Phototherapy Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 84: Spanish Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Phototherapy Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Russia by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 87: Russian Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Russian Phototherapy Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Phototherapy Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 90: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Phototherapy Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 92: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Phototherapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Phototherapy Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 95: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Phototherapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Phototherapy Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 98: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Phototherapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Phototherapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Phototherapy Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Phototherapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Australian Phototherapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Phototherapy Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 112: Indian Phototherapy Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Indian Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 114: Phototherapy Equipment Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 115: Indian Phototherapy Equipment Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Phototherapy Equipment Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 117: Indian Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Phototherapy Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Phototherapy Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 123: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Phototherapy

Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Phototherapy Equipment Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Phototherapy Equipment in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Phototherapy Equipment Market

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Phototherapy Equipment Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 131: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Latin America in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Phototherapy Equipment Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Phototherapy Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Phototherapy Equipment Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Demand for Phototherapy Equipment in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Phototherapy Equipment Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Phototherapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Phototherapy Equipment Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 140: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Argentina in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Phototherapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Argentinean Phototherapy Equipment Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 143: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Phototherapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 145: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Phototherapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Phototherapy Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Phototherapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

MEXICO

Table 151: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Mexican Phototherapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Phototherapy Equipment Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Phototherapy Equipment Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Latin America Phototherapy Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Phototherapy Equipment Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Phototherapy Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for

2009-2017

Table 162: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Phototherapy Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 164: Phototherapy Equipment Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 165: The Middle East Phototherapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Phototherapy Equipment Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: The Middle East Phototherapy Equipment Historic

Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 168: Phototherapy Equipment Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Phototherapy Equipment Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 170: Phototherapy Equipment Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Phototherapy Equipment Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Phototherapy Equipment: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Iranian Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Phototherapy Equipment in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 176: Iranian Phototherapy Equipment Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 177: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Phototherapy Equipment Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025

Table 179: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Israel in US$

Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Phototherapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Israeli Phototherapy Equipment Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 182: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Phototherapy Equipment Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Phototherapy Equipment Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Phototherapy Equipment in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Phototherapy Equipment Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Phototherapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Phototherapy Equipment Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Phototherapy Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Phototherapy Equipment Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Phototherapy Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Phototherapy Equipment Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Middle East Phototherapy Equipment Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Phototherapy Equipment Market in

Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 202: African Phototherapy Equipment Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Africa by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 204: African Phototherapy Equipment Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: African Phototherapy Equipment Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Phototherapy Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 207: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ATOM MEDICAL CORPORATION

HERBERT WALDMANN GMBH & CO. KG

NATIONAL BIOLOGICAL CORPORATION

NATUS MEDICAL

PHILIPS LIGHTING NV

PHOENIX MEDICAL SYSTEMS (P)

THE DAAVLIN COMPANY

NICE NEÖTECH MEDICAL SYSTEMS PVT. LTD.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799357/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.