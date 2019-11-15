Photovoltaics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$444. 9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 18. 3%. Organic PV, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 22.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Photovoltaics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799358/?utm_source=GNW

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$41.6 Billion by the year 2025, Organic PV will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$16.9 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$14.2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Organic PV will reach a market size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$110.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Canadian Solar, Inc.; Ja Solar Co. Ltd.; JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.; Kaneka Corporation; Kyocera Corporation; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Panasonic Corporation; Renesola Co. Ltd.; Sharp Corporation; Trina Solar Ltd.; Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd.; Yingli Green Energy Holding Co., Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799358/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Photovoltaics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Photovoltaics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Photovoltaics Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Photovoltaics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Residential (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Residential (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Residential (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Non-Residential (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Non-Residential (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Non-Residential (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Utility (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Utility (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Utility (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Organic PV (Type) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Organic PV (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Organic PV (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Inorganic PV (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Inorganic PV (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Inorganic PV (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Crystalline Silicon PV Cells (Component) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Crystalline Silicon PV Cells (Component) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Crystalline Silicon PV Cells (Component) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 22: Thin Film PV Cells (Component) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Thin Film PV Cells (Component) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Thin Film PV Cells (Component) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Optics (Component) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Optics (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Optics (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Trackers (Component) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Trackers (Component) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Trackers (Component) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Photovoltaics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 31: United States Photovoltaics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Photovoltaics Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Photovoltaics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Photovoltaics Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Photovoltaics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Photovoltaics Market in the United States by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: United States Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Photovoltaics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Photovoltaics Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 42: Canadian Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Canadian Photovoltaics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Photovoltaics Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Photovoltaics Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Photovoltaics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Canadian Photovoltaics Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Photovoltaics Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Photovoltaics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Japanese Photovoltaics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 51: Photovoltaics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Market for Photovoltaics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: Photovoltaics Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Market for Photovoltaics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Photovoltaics Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Demand for Photovoltaics in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Photovoltaics Market Review in China in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Chinese Photovoltaics Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Photovoltaics Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Chinese Photovoltaics Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Photovoltaics Market by Component: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Photovoltaics Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 67: European Photovoltaics Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 68: Photovoltaics Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: European Photovoltaics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Photovoltaics Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 71: Photovoltaics Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: European Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Photovoltaics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 74: Photovoltaics Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: European Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Photovoltaics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 77: Photovoltaics Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 79: Photovoltaics Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: French Photovoltaics Historic Market Review in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: French Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Photovoltaics Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: French Photovoltaics Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Photovoltaics Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: French Photovoltaics Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 88: Photovoltaics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 89: German Photovoltaics Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Photovoltaics Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Photovoltaics Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 92: German Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: German Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Photovoltaics Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2018-2025

Table 95: German Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 96: German Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 97: Italian Demand for Photovoltaics in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Photovoltaics Market Review in Italy in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: Italian Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Italian Photovoltaics Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Photovoltaics Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 103: Italian Photovoltaics Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Photovoltaics Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Photovoltaics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: United Kingdom Photovoltaics Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Photovoltaics Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Photovoltaics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Photovoltaics Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Photovoltaics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Photovoltaics Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2009-2017

Table 114: United Kingdom Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 115: Spanish Photovoltaics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Photovoltaics Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 117: Spanish Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Spanish Photovoltaics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Spanish Photovoltaics Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Photovoltaics Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Spanish Photovoltaics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Spanish Photovoltaics Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 123: Photovoltaics Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 124: Russian Photovoltaics Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Photovoltaics Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 126: Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Russian Photovoltaics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Photovoltaics Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 129: Russian Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Russian Photovoltaics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Photovoltaics Market in Russia by Component: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 132: Russian Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Photovoltaics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 134: Photovoltaics Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Europe Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Europe Photovoltaics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 137: Photovoltaics Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Europe Photovoltaics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 140: Photovoltaics Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 143: Photovoltaics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Photovoltaics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Photovoltaics Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Photovoltaics Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 154: Photovoltaics Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Australian Photovoltaics Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Photovoltaics Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Photovoltaics Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Australian Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Australian Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Photovoltaics Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 162: Australian Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 163: Indian Photovoltaics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Photovoltaics Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 165: Indian Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Indian Photovoltaics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Indian Photovoltaics Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Photovoltaics Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: Indian Photovoltaics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Indian Photovoltaics Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: Photovoltaics Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 172: Photovoltaics Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: South Korean Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 174: Photovoltaics Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Photovoltaics Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 177: Photovoltaics Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Photovoltaics Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 180: Photovoltaics Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Photovoltaics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Rest of Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 183: Photovoltaics Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Photovoltaics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Photovoltaics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Photovoltaics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Photovoltaics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 190: Latin American Photovoltaics Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 191: Photovoltaics Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 192: Latin American Photovoltaics Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 193: Latin American Demand for Photovoltaics in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Photovoltaics Market Review in Latin America in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Latin American Photovoltaics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Photovoltaics Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Latin American Photovoltaics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Photovoltaics Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 202: Argentinean Photovoltaics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 203: Photovoltaics Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 204: Argentinean Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Argentinean Photovoltaics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 206: Photovoltaics Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 207: Argentinean Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Argentinean Photovoltaics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 209: Photovoltaics Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 211: Photovoltaics Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 212: Brazilian Photovoltaics Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 213: Brazilian Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 214: Photovoltaics Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Photovoltaics Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Photovoltaics Market in Brazil by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Photovoltaics Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 220: Photovoltaics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Mexican Photovoltaics Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 222: Photovoltaics Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Photovoltaics Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 225: Mexican Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Photovoltaics Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period

2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 228: Mexican Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Photovoltaics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 230: Photovoltaics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 231: Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Photovoltaics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 233: Photovoltaics Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Photovoltaics Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Photovoltaics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 236: Photovoltaics Market in Rest of Latin America by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 237: Rest of Latin America Photovoltaics Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 238: The Middle East Photovoltaics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 239: Photovoltaics Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 240: The Middle East Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 241: The Middle East Photovoltaics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 242: Photovoltaics Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 243: The Middle East Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 244: The Middle East Photovoltaics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 245: The Middle East Photovoltaics Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 246: Photovoltaics Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 247: The Middle East Photovoltaics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 248: The Middle East Photovoltaics Historic Market by

Component in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 249: Photovoltaics Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 250: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Photovoltaics in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 251: Iranian Photovoltaics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 252: Photovoltaics Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: Iranian Market for Photovoltaics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 254: Photovoltaics Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 255: Iranian Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 256: Iranian Market for Photovoltaics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 257: Photovoltaics Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 258: Iranian Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 259: Israeli Photovoltaics Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 260: Photovoltaics Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 261: Israeli Photovoltaics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 262: Israeli Photovoltaics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 263: Photovoltaics Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 264: Israeli Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 265: Israeli Photovoltaics Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 266: Photovoltaics Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 267: Israeli Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 268: Saudi Arabian Demand for Photovoltaics in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 269: Photovoltaics Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 270: Saudi Arabian Photovoltaics Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 271: Saudi Arabian Photovoltaics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 272: Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 273: Saudi Arabian Photovoltaics Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 274: Saudi Arabian Photovoltaics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 275: Photovoltaics Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017

Table 276: Saudi Arabian Photovoltaics Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 277: Photovoltaics Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 278: United Arab Emirates Photovoltaics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 279: Photovoltaics Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 280: Photovoltaics Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 281: United Arab Emirates Photovoltaics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 282: Photovoltaics Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 283: Photovoltaics Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 284: United Arab Emirates Photovoltaics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Component: 2009-2017



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799358/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.