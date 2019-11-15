Summary “US: Online Retailing Summary & Forecasts to 2023” report provides a detailed analysis of both the historic and forecast market data of retail sales of different product segments in online channel in the US.

In addition, it provides an overview of changing shopping trends, the influence of various economic variables on the online retail industry, technology trends and the competitive landscape across product segments. The report also details major online retailers in each category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2018 along with recent key developments. In-depth analysis of the latest trends in online shopping, covering the factors driving online shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 26 product categories)



Online retail sales in the US reached US$484.5 billion in 2018 and are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% between 2018 and 2023 to reach US$827.8 billion by 2023 and the channels share in total retail sales is forecast to increase from 12.7% in 2018 to 18.5% by 2023. Online sales are majorly driven by shopping events such as Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas. Additionally, special online events such as Amazon’s Prime Day, Target’s deal days, and eBay’s accelerate sales through online channel.



- Increasing adoption of the online channel drives sales

- Increasing mobile phone subscriptions is a welcome trend for e-commerce

- Delivery services impact customer choices

- Voice shopping gaining traction

- Online subscription services on rise



- Gain comprehensive knowledge on 26 product categories in the US online retail market and develop a competitive advantage around consumer behavior trends from the start of your supply chain

- Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, and key consumer and technology trends influencing the online retail market

- Investigate current and forecast online trends in each category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

- Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial online trends influencing consumer behavior

- Understand the fastest-growing categories in the market with insights on the performance of individual product categories online from 2013, with forecasts until 2023

