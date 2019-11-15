TrendSights Analysis 2019: Guided Health

Summary In the "information economy," health-conscious consumers now more confidently embrace an abundance of new information tools, enabling more informed, health-driven choices.

Consumers are seeking conveniences that make their health goals easier to reach, often using the internet and mobile applications.



They also want functional health products and more transparent nutrition labeling to help guide them towards their personal health and wellbeing targets.



Guided Health is one of the 63 sub-trends that the analyst covers as part of our TrendSights series of Consumer Insight studies.



The research concludes by identifying where the trend is heading next and how long it will last.



Scope

- Young consumers are embracing technologies that help them realize their health goals. Almost half of Millennials use digital tools to monitor or manage their exercise or fitness levels.

- People value advice based on their specific lifestyles. Most consumers consider it appealing to receive personalized product or service recommendations based on their lifestyle or daily activities.

- Parents in particular value health-oriented guidance. The vast majority of parents are often or always influenced by how a product impacts the health and wellbeing of their children.



