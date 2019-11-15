Summary Emerging Technology Trends Survey - Pharma 2019 provides in-house analyst expertise on the results of a 15 minutes survey of 77 respondents employed within pharmaceutical filed.

Each respondent has some level of responsibility with regards to the implementation of new and emerging technologies.



The survey was fielded over June and July, 2019.



Emerging technologies are transforming entire healthcare systems and the ways stakeholders work and collaborate.Technology is no longer viewed as enabling business, but as driving it.



It is fundamental to number of operations and is changing the value chain in a disruptive way. As the new technologies are being adopted by the healthcare industry it is important to understand what opportunities and challenges they bring.



This report provides an assessment on how the key emerging technologies are impacting healthcare industry and how these technologies are expected to affect the sector within the next 3 years.



Scope

Components of the report include -

- Emerging technologies overview - a snapshot of current attitudes of business leaders towards the emerging technologies and how these innovations are tarnsforming healthcare industry.

- Strategic challenges identifications - provides the analysis and insights on how the emerging technologies can address the challenges that pharma industry faces.

- Impact of emerging technologies on pharma - examines how technologies are being applied in the healthcare industry, including case studies demonstrating how healthcare companies are benefiting from emerging tech.

- Investment priorities related to emerging technologies - highlights which emerging technologies are being prioritized for investments by pharma executives.

- Significance of artificial intelligence (AI), big data and cybersecurity - provides a deeper dive into AI, big data and cybersecurity applications in pharma and disruptive power that these technologies bring.



