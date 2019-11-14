There were 911 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,479 in the last 365 days.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter and Nine Months of 2019

/EIN News/ -- Third Quarter Revenue Increased 12% to $13.5 Million
Specialty Foodservice Revenue Up 10% to $11.6 Million
e-commerce Revenue Up 33% to $1.6 Million

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH) (“IVFH” or the “Company”), an interconnected data driven platform of specialty food companies that provides chefs and consumers direct access to the highest quality unique specialty food products across the U.S., today reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine months of 2019.

Operating Highlights include:

  • iGourmet partnered with, one of the leading voices within the food industry, to launch branded specialty food gift baskets and gift boxes that are now available at www.igourmet.com, as well as omnichannel partners including www.amazon.com and www.walmart.com.
  •  iGourmet further expanded its client base of white label partners that leverage iGourmet’s logistics, procurement, and fulfillment capabilities. 
  • A new specialty foodservice partner launched within Gourmet Foodservice Group towards the end of the quarter.
  • Completed the purchase of an approximately 200,000 square foot warehouse on 15 acres in Mountaintop, Pennsylvania.  This facility will significantly expand IVFH’s e-commerce and specialty foodservice logistic and warehouse capabilities for both perishable and nonperishable food products.

Sam Klepfish, CEO of Innovative Food Holdings stated, “I am pleased by the positive momentum currently underway at IVFH, which I believe is a direct result of the investments we are making in our platform and the ongoing success of our growth oriented, e-commerce business strategy. Year-to-date e-commerce revenue has increased 51% from the prior year period.  This growth occurred while we strategically limited marketing expenditures and focused on investments in our data-driven specialty food platform and e-commerce assets.  We are also leveraging our highly successful ‘back end’ specialty food procurement, logistics, and warehousing capabilities and these ongoing ‘back end’ investments are improving operating efficiencies and further optimizing our unique platform.” 

“For the second consecutive quarter SG&A as a percent of revenue has declined sequentially, despite continual enhancements in our platform.  While the investments we are making in our business have impacted near-term profitability, we believe that IVFH is well positioned for significant top- and bottom-line growth opportunities in the rapidly changing specialty food industry.”

“We have made significant progress upgrading our digital infrastructure and we expect to go live with our new re-platformed iGourmet website by the first quarter of 2020.  This new website is designed to improve the user experience, our marketing capabilities and allow iGourmet to leverage a wide variety of data driven marketing tools and applications, many of which are already in use by one of our other e-commerce assets, mouth.com.  Over the coming quarters, our focus will transition from enhancing our platform to driving customer acquisition and engagement.”

Mr. Klepfish concluded: “2019 is shaping up to be a record year of revenue growth.  We believe we are well positioned for continued revenue expansion and improved profitability in 2020 as a result of this year’s enhancements to our compelling data driven specialty food platform.  We are excited by the direction we are headed and the opportunities we have to create value for our shareholders.” 

IVFH’s revenue increased to $13.5 million during the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $12.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018.  The primary drivers of the 12% increase in third quarter revenue were strong growth in the Company’s specialty foodservice and e-commerce businesses.  For the first nine months of fiscal 2019, total revenue increased 15% to $40.3 million, compared to $35.0 million last year. 

Deferred revenue which includes revenues associated with the Company’s e-commerce subscription services, including both Mouth and iGourmet, increased to $198,000 at September 30, 2019, compared to $28,000 at September 30, 2018.  IVFH had approximately 21,700 active and unique e-commerce customers, compared to approximately 21,600 customers for the same period last year.

The following table sets forth IVFH’s revenue by business category for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018:

  Three Months Ended
  September 30,
2019
 		  % of Net
Sales
 		  September 30,
2018
 		  % of Net
Sales
 		 
Change
Specialty Foodservice $   11,574,373   86 %   $   10,481,021   87 %   10 %
E-commerce   1,572,031   12 %     1,181,933   10 %   33 %
National Brand Management     319,360   2 %       391,536   3 %   -18 %
Total IVFH $   13,465,764   100 %   $   12,054,490   100 %   12 %


  Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2019
 		  % of Net
Sales
 		  September 30,
2018
 		  % of Net
Sales
 		  %
Change
Specialty Foodservice $   33,542,367   83 %   $   29,739,129   85 %   13 %
E-commerce   5,452,024   14 %     3,617,039   10 %   51
 %
National Brand Management      1,256,039   3 %       1,603,869   5 %   -22 %
Total IVFH $   40,250,430   100 %   $   34,960,037   100 %   15 %

For the 2019 third quarter, selling and administrative (“SG&A”) expense, as a percentage of net revenue, was 27.9% compared to 27.8% in the prior year quarter, and 28.9% in the 2019 second quarter.  SG&A expenses increased as a result of investments the Company continues to make to support growth including investments associated with procurement, accounting, and systems, as well as the expansion of fulfillment capabilities within the iGourmet warehouse for both e-commerce and specialty foodservice.  For the first nine months of 2019, SG&A expense, as a percentage of net revenue, was 28.7% compared to 27.0% for 2018.

For the 2019 third quarter, IVFH reported a net loss of $158,000, or $0.005 per share, compared to net income of $149,000, or $0.004 per diluted share in the prior year’s third quarter. Adjusting for amortization of intangibles and stock related expenses, 2019 third quarter net income was $149,000, or 0.004 per diluted share, compared to $416,000, or $0.012 per diluted share for the same period last year.  For the first nine months of 2019, net income was $28,000, or $0.001 per diluted share, compared to $927,000, or $0.027 per diluted share for the first nine months of 2018. Adjusting for amortization of intangibles and stock related expenses, 2019 nine-month net income was $1.0 million, or 0.030 per diluted share, compared to $1.6 million, or $0.048 per diluted share for the same period last year. 

Cash EBITDA for the 2019 third quarter was $233,000, compared to $495,000 in the prior year quarter.  For the first nine months of 2019, Cash EBITDA was $1.3 million, compared to $2.0 million for the same period a year ago.

IVFH’s balance sheet remains strong with $2.8 million of cash and cash equivalents, and the full availability of over $2 million in commercial credit including the Company’s $2 million commercial credit line which was extended through August 2021.

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. is an interconnected data driven platform of small, specialty food companies serving business and consumer customers.  The platform offers efficient, cost effective, and transparent sourcing of over 7,000 specialty food products including proprietary branded products. Sales channels on the platform include specialty foodservice channels and data driven DTC e-commerce channels including leading specialty food direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites www.igourmet.com  and www.mouth.com as well as a strong specialty food omnichannel offering via www.amazon.com, www.ebay.com and www.walmart.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially” or “expect.” The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.


Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets

  September 30,     December 31,  
  2019     2018  
  (unaudited)          
ASSETS              
Current assets              
Cash and cash equivalents   2,825,995     $ 4,759,817  
Accounts receivable, net   3,179,676       3,039,756  
Inventory   2,695,489       2,301,377  
Other current assets   194,372       144,301  
Total current assets   8,895,532       10,245,251  
               
Property and equipment, net   2,208,037       2,456,610  
Investments   420,225       339,525  
Right to use assets, operating leases, net   296,579       -  
Right to use assets, finance leases, net   115,222       -  
Other amortizable intangible assets, net   1,515,773       2,158,498  
Goodwill and other unamortizable intangible assets   2,183,065       2,183,065  
Total assets $ 15,634,433     $ 17,382,949  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Current liabilities              
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   2,503,147     $ 3,689,868  
Accrued interest   18,471       16,402  
Deferred revenue   197,574       559,315  
Notes payable - current portion   705,460       928,857  
Lease liability - operating leases, current   165,369       -  
Lease liability - finance leases, current   19,279       -  
Contingent liability - current portion   306,157       472,876  
Total current liabilities   3,915,457       5,667,318  
               
Lease liability - operating leases, non-current   131,210       -  
Lease liability - finance leases, non-current   92,988       -  
Contingent liability - long-term   227,600       357,600  
Note payable - long term portion   436,373       1,196,245  
Total liabilities   4,803,628       7,221,163  
               
Commitments and contingencies   -       -  
               
Stockholders' equity              
Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 36,786,528 and 36,296,218 shares issued, and 34,198,948 and 33,708,638 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively   3,675       3,627  
Additional paid-in capital   36,773,186       36,132,065  
Treasury stock: 2,373,171 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018   (1,016,370 )     (1,016,370 )
Accumulated deficit   (24,929,686 )     (24,957,536 )
Total stockholders' equity   10,830,805       10,161,786  
               
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,634,433     $ 17,382,949  

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations

  For the Three Ended     For the Nine Ended  
  September 30,     September 30,  
  2019     2018     2019     2018  
                               
                               
Revenue $ 13,465,764     $ 12,054,490       40,250,430     $ 34,960,037  
Cost of goods sold   9,864,484       8,523,505       28,608,233       24,370,421  
Gross margin   3,601,280       3,530,985       11,642,197       10,589,616  
                               
Selling, general and administrative expenses   3,754,012       3,354,315       11,560,838       9,429,111  
Total operating expenses   3,754,012       3,354,315       11,560,838       9,429,111  
                               
Operating (loss) income   (152,732 )     176,670       81,359       1,160,505  
                               
Other (income) expense:                              
Gain on settlement of contingent liability   -       -       -       (11,000 )
Gain on sale of fixed assets   (12,495 )     -       (12,495 )     -  
Interest expense, net   17,377       27,969       66,004       89,013  
Total other expense   4,882       27,969       53,509       78,013  
                               
Net (loss) income before taxes   (157,614 )     148,701       27,850       1,082,492  
                               
Income tax expense   -       -       -       155,000  
                               
Net (loss) income $ (157,614 )   $ 148,701       27,850     $ 927,492  
                               
Net (loss) income per share – basic $ (0.005 )   $ 0.004     $ 0.001     $ 0.027  
                               
Net (loss) income per share – diluted $ (0.005 )   $ 0.004     $ 0.001     $ 0.027  
                               
Weighted average shares outstanding – basic   34,060,498       33,989,715       34,021,245       33,974,321  
                               
Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted   34,060,498       33,989,715       34,021,245       33,974,321  



Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows  

  For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		 
  2019     2018  
               
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net income $ 27,850     $ 927,492  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   921,096       794,285  
Amortization of right-of-use asset   140,303       -  
Stock based compensation   297,503       47,696  
Gain on settlement of contingent liability           (11,000 )
Gain on sale of fixed assets   (12,495 )     -  
Recovery of doubtful accounts   (1,633 )     (36,857 )
               
Changes in assets and liabilities:              
Accounts receivable, net   (183,787 )     (164,622 )
Inventory and other current assets, net   (444,183 )     (800,119 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (1,090,986 )     (672,826 )
Deferred revenue   (361,741 )     27,534  
Operating lease liability   (140,303 )     -  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   (848,376 )     111,583  
               
Cash flows from investing activities:              
Cash related to the iGourmet asset acquisition   -       (2,703,320 )
Cash received from the sale of fixed assets   12,495       -  
Purchase of property and equipment   (131,095 )     (382,014 )
Purchase of intangible assets   (47,000 )     -  
Investment in food related companies   (35,200 )     (50,000 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (200,800 )     (3,135,334 )
               
Cash flows from financing activities:              
Sales of common stock   250,000       -  
Purchase of stock options from officers, directors, and employees   -       (167,000 )
Cash received from exercise of stock options   -       35,000  
Cash paid in settlement of contingent liabilities in connection with acquisition   (296,719     (189,000 )
Borrowings on term loan   -       1,500,000  
Purchase of treasury stock   -       (24,057 )
Principal payments on debt   (818,819 )     (846,556 )
Principal payments capital leases   (19,108 )     (5,900 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (884,646 )     302,487  
               
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (1,933,822 )     (2,721,264 )
               
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   4,759,817       5,133,435  
               
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,825,995     $ 2,412,171  
               



Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:              
               
Cash paid during the period for:              
Interest $ 68,812     $ 94,614  
               
Taxes $ -     $ 155,000  
               
Non-cash investing and financing activities:              
Issuance of 131,136 shares of common stock previously accrued $ 93,666     $ -  
Right to use assets and liabilities - operating, upon adoption of ASU 2016-02 $ 338,581     $ -  
Fair value of 9,524 shares of common stock issued for services $ 5,143     $ -  
Increase in right of use assets & liabilities $ 98,301     $ -  
Investment in food related company $ 45,500     $ -  
Return of equipment & reduction in amount due under equipment financing loan $ 33,075     $ -  



  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2019 		  September 30,
2018 		  September 30,
2019 		  September 30,
2018
Adjusted Net Income and EPS              
Revenue $   13,465,764     $   12,054,490   $   40,250,430   $   34,960,037
Net Income     (157,614 )     148,701     27,850     927,492
Amortization of intangible assets (1)     210,029       242,874     689,726     648,177
Stock related expenses (2)     96,108         24,288       292,360       47,696
Adjusted Net Income  $   148,523     $   415,863   $   1,009,936   $   1,207,502
Weighted Avg. Shares Outstanding Diluted (3)    34,060,498       33,989,715     34,021,245     33,974,321
Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $   0.004     $   0.012   $   0.030   $   0.048
               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
2019 		  September 30,
2018 		  September 30,
2019 		  September 30,
2018
Cash EBITDA              
Net Income $   (157,614 )   $   148,701   $   27,850   $   927,492
Interest expense, taxes & other income   4,882       27,969     53,509     233,013
Depreciation & amortization   290,011       294,258     921,097     794,285
Stock related expenses (2)     96,108         24,288       292,360       47,696
Cash EBITDA $   233,387     $   495,216   $   1,294,816   $   2,002,486
  1. Includes non-cash amortization charges related to assets acquired
  2. Includes stock and options-based compensation and expenses
  3. Full Year GAAP weighted fully diluted share count


Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
Ronit Wallerstein Andrew M. Berger
Investor Relations Managing Director
Innovative Foods Holdings, Inc. SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(718) 645-1755 (216) 464-6400
rwallerstein@IVFH.com andrew@smberger.com
Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.