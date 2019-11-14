Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter and Nine Months of 2019

/EIN News/ -- Third Quarter Revenue Increased 12% to $13.5 Million

Specialty Foodservice Revenue Up 10% to $11.6 Million

e-commerce Revenue Up 33% to $1.6 Million

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: IVFH) (“IVFH” or the “Company”), an interconnected data driven platform of specialty food companies that provides chefs and consumers direct access to the highest quality unique specialty food products across the U.S., today reported its financial results for the third quarter and nine months of 2019.

Operating Highlights include:

iGourmet partnered with, one of the leading voices within the food industry, to launch branded specialty food gift baskets and gift boxes that are now available at www.igourmet.com , as well as omnichannel partners including www.amazon.com and www.walmart.com .

, as well as omnichannel partners including and . iGourmet further expanded its client base of white label partners that leverage iGourmet’s logistics, procurement, and fulfillment capabilities.

A new specialty foodservice partner launched within Gourmet Foodservice Group towards the end of the quarter.

Completed the purchase of an approximately 200,000 square foot warehouse on 15 acres in Mountaintop, Pennsylvania. This facility will significantly expand IVFH’s e-commerce and specialty foodservice logistic and warehouse capabilities for both perishable and nonperishable food products.

Sam Klepfish, CEO of Innovative Food Holdings stated, “I am pleased by the positive momentum currently underway at IVFH, which I believe is a direct result of the investments we are making in our platform and the ongoing success of our growth oriented, e-commerce business strategy. Year-to-date e-commerce revenue has increased 51% from the prior year period. This growth occurred while we strategically limited marketing expenditures and focused on investments in our data-driven specialty food platform and e-commerce assets. We are also leveraging our highly successful ‘back end’ specialty food procurement, logistics, and warehousing capabilities and these ongoing ‘back end’ investments are improving operating efficiencies and further optimizing our unique platform.”

“For the second consecutive quarter SG&A as a percent of revenue has declined sequentially, despite continual enhancements in our platform. While the investments we are making in our business have impacted near-term profitability, we believe that IVFH is well positioned for significant top- and bottom-line growth opportunities in the rapidly changing specialty food industry.”

“We have made significant progress upgrading our digital infrastructure and we expect to go live with our new re-platformed iGourmet website by the first quarter of 2020. This new website is designed to improve the user experience, our marketing capabilities and allow iGourmet to leverage a wide variety of data driven marketing tools and applications, many of which are already in use by one of our other e-commerce assets, mouth.com. Over the coming quarters, our focus will transition from enhancing our platform to driving customer acquisition and engagement.”

Mr. Klepfish concluded: “2019 is shaping up to be a record year of revenue growth. We believe we are well positioned for continued revenue expansion and improved profitability in 2020 as a result of this year’s enhancements to our compelling data driven specialty food platform. We are excited by the direction we are headed and the opportunities we have to create value for our shareholders.”

IVFH’s revenue increased to $13.5 million during the three months ended September 30, 2019, compared to $12.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. The primary drivers of the 12% increase in third quarter revenue were strong growth in the Company’s specialty foodservice and e-commerce businesses. For the first nine months of fiscal 2019, total revenue increased 15% to $40.3 million, compared to $35.0 million last year.

Deferred revenue which includes revenues associated with the Company’s e-commerce subscription services, including both Mouth and iGourmet, increased to $198,000 at September 30, 2019, compared to $28,000 at September 30, 2018. IVFH had approximately 21,700 active and unique e-commerce customers, compared to approximately 21,600 customers for the same period last year.

The following table sets forth IVFH’s revenue by business category for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018:

Three Months Ended September 30,

2019

% of Net

Sales

September 30,

2018

% of Net

Sales

%

Change Specialty Foodservice $ 11,574,373 86 % $ 10,481,021 87 % 10 % E-commerce 1,572,031 12 % 1,181,933 10 % 33 % National Brand Management 319,360 2 % 391,536 3 % -18 % Total IVFH $ 13,465,764 100 % $ 12,054,490 100 % 12 %





Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

% of Net

Sales

September 30,

2018

% of Net

Sales

%

Change Specialty Foodservice $ 33,542,367 83 % $ 29,739,129 85 % 13 % E-commerce 5,452,024 14 % 3,617,039 10 % 51

% National Brand Management 1,256,039 3 % 1,603,869 5 % -22 % Total IVFH $ 40,250,430 100 % $ 34,960,037 100 % 15 %

For the 2019 third quarter, selling and administrative (“SG&A”) expense, as a percentage of net revenue, was 27.9% compared to 27.8% in the prior year quarter, and 28.9% in the 2019 second quarter. SG&A expenses increased as a result of investments the Company continues to make to support growth including investments associated with procurement, accounting, and systems, as well as the expansion of fulfillment capabilities within the iGourmet warehouse for both e-commerce and specialty foodservice. For the first nine months of 2019, SG&A expense, as a percentage of net revenue, was 28.7% compared to 27.0% for 2018.

For the 2019 third quarter, IVFH reported a net loss of $158,000, or $0.005 per share, compared to net income of $149,000, or $0.004 per diluted share in the prior year’s third quarter. Adjusting for amortization of intangibles and stock related expenses, 2019 third quarter net income was $149,000, or 0.004 per diluted share, compared to $416,000, or $0.012 per diluted share for the same period last year. For the first nine months of 2019, net income was $28,000, or $0.001 per diluted share, compared to $927,000, or $0.027 per diluted share for the first nine months of 2018. Adjusting for amortization of intangibles and stock related expenses, 2019 nine-month net income was $1.0 million, or 0.030 per diluted share, compared to $1.6 million, or $0.048 per diluted share for the same period last year.

Cash EBITDA for the 2019 third quarter was $233,000, compared to $495,000 in the prior year quarter. For the first nine months of 2019, Cash EBITDA was $1.3 million, compared to $2.0 million for the same period a year ago.

IVFH’s balance sheet remains strong with $2.8 million of cash and cash equivalents, and the full availability of over $2 million in commercial credit including the Company’s $2 million commercial credit line which was extended through August 2021.

About Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. is an interconnected data driven platform of small, specialty food companies serving business and consumer customers. The platform offers efficient, cost effective, and transparent sourcing of over 7,000 specialty food products including proprietary branded products. Sales channels on the platform include specialty foodservice channels and data driven DTC e-commerce channels including leading specialty food direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites www.igourmet.com and www.mouth.com as well as a strong specialty food omnichannel offering via www.amazon.com , www.ebay.com and www.walmart.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) that are based on the current beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain assumptions, including those described in this release. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “should,” “could,” “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “might,” “potentially” or “expect.” The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements. The content of the websites referenced above are not incorporated herein.





Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,825,995 $ 4,759,817 Accounts receivable, net 3,179,676 3,039,756 Inventory 2,695,489 2,301,377 Other current assets 194,372 144,301 Total current assets 8,895,532 10,245,251 Property and equipment, net 2,208,037 2,456,610 Investments 420,225 339,525 Right to use assets, operating leases, net 296,579 - Right to use assets, finance leases, net 115,222 - Other amortizable intangible assets, net 1,515,773 2,158,498 Goodwill and other unamortizable intangible assets 2,183,065 2,183,065 Total assets $ 15,634,433 $ 17,382,949 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,503,147 $ 3,689,868 Accrued interest 18,471 16,402 Deferred revenue 197,574 559,315 Notes payable - current portion 705,460 928,857 Lease liability - operating leases, current 165,369 - Lease liability - finance leases, current 19,279 - Contingent liability - current portion 306,157 472,876 Total current liabilities 3,915,457 5,667,318 Lease liability - operating leases, non-current 131,210 - Lease liability - finance leases, non-current 92,988 - Contingent liability - long-term 227,600 357,600 Note payable - long term portion 436,373 1,196,245 Total liabilities 4,803,628 7,221,163 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' equity Common stock: $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 36,786,528 and 36,296,218 shares issued, and 34,198,948 and 33,708,638 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 3,675 3,627 Additional paid-in capital 36,773,186 36,132,065 Treasury stock: 2,373,171 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (1,016,370 ) (1,016,370 ) Accumulated deficit (24,929,686 ) (24,957,536 ) Total stockholders' equity 10,830,805 10,161,786 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 15,634,433 $ 17,382,949

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the Three Ended For the Nine Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 13,465,764 $ 12,054,490 40,250,430 $ 34,960,037 Cost of goods sold 9,864,484 8,523,505 28,608,233 24,370,421 Gross margin 3,601,280 3,530,985 11,642,197 10,589,616 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,754,012 3,354,315 11,560,838 9,429,111 Total operating expenses 3,754,012 3,354,315 11,560,838 9,429,111 Operating (loss) income (152,732 ) 176,670 81,359 1,160,505 Other (income) expense: Gain on settlement of contingent liability - - - (11,000 ) Gain on sale of fixed assets (12,495 ) - (12,495 ) - Interest expense, net 17,377 27,969 66,004 89,013 Total other expense 4,882 27,969 53,509 78,013 Net (loss) income before taxes (157,614 ) 148,701 27,850 1,082,492 Income tax expense - - - 155,000 Net (loss) income $ (157,614 ) $ 148,701 27,850 $ 927,492 Net (loss) income per share – basic $ (0.005 ) $ 0.004 $ 0.001 $ 0.027 Net (loss) income per share – diluted $ (0.005 ) $ 0.004 $ 0.001 $ 0.027 Weighted average shares outstanding – basic 34,060,498 33,989,715 34,021,245 33,974,321 Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 34,060,498 33,989,715 34,021,245 33,974,321







Innovative Food Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 27,850 $ 927,492 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 921,096 794,285 Amortization of right-of-use asset 140,303 - Stock based compensation 297,503 47,696 Gain on settlement of contingent liability (11,000 ) Gain on sale of fixed assets (12,495 ) - Recovery of doubtful accounts (1,633 ) (36,857 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (183,787 ) (164,622 ) Inventory and other current assets, net (444,183 ) (800,119 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (1,090,986 ) (672,826 ) Deferred revenue (361,741 ) 27,534 Operating lease liability (140,303 ) - Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (848,376 ) 111,583 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash related to the iGourmet asset acquisition - (2,703,320 ) Cash received from the sale of fixed assets 12,495 - Purchase of property and equipment (131,095 ) (382,014 ) Purchase of intangible assets (47,000 ) - Investment in food related companies (35,200 ) (50,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (200,800 ) (3,135,334 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Sales of common stock 250,000 - Purchase of stock options from officers, directors, and employees - (167,000 ) Cash received from exercise of stock options - 35,000 Cash paid in settlement of contingent liabilities in connection with acquisition (296,719 ) (189,000 ) Borrowings on term loan - 1,500,000 Purchase of treasury stock - (24,057 ) Principal payments on debt (818,819 ) (846,556 ) Principal payments capital leases (19,108 ) (5,900 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (884,646 ) 302,487 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,933,822 ) (2,721,264 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 4,759,817 5,133,435 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,825,995 $ 2,412,171







Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 68,812 $ 94,614 Taxes $ - $ 155,000 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Issuance of 131,136 shares of common stock previously accrued $ 93,666 $ - Right to use assets and liabilities - operating, upon adoption of ASU 2016-02 $ 338,581 $ - Fair value of 9,524 shares of common stock issued for services $ 5,143 $ - Increase in right of use assets & liabilities $ 98,301 $ - Investment in food related company $ 45,500 $ - Return of equipment & reduction in amount due under equipment financing loan $ 33,075 $ -







Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Adjusted Net Income and EPS Revenue $ 13,465,764 $ 12,054,490 $ 40,250,430 $ 34,960,037 Net Income (157,614 ) 148,701 27,850 927,492 Amortization of intangible assets (1) 210,029 242,874 689,726 648,177 Stock related expenses (2) 96,108 24,288 292,360 47,696 Adjusted Net Income $ 148,523 $ 415,863 $ 1,009,936 $ 1,207,502 Weighted Avg. Shares Outstanding Diluted (3) 34,060,498 33,989,715 34,021,245 33,974,321 Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $ 0.004 $ 0.012 $ 0.030 $ 0.048 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 September 30,

2019 September 30,

2018 Cash EBITDA Net Income $ (157,614 ) $ 148,701 $ 27,850 $ 927,492 Interest expense, taxes & other income 4,882 27,969 53,509 233,013 Depreciation & amortization 290,011 294,258 921,097 794,285 Stock related expenses (2) 96,108 24,288 292,360 47,696 Cash EBITDA $ 233,387 $ 495,216 $ 1,294,816 $ 2,002,486

Includes non-cash amortization charges related to assets acquired Includes stock and options-based compensation and expenses Full Year GAAP weighted fully diluted share count





Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact: Ronit Wallerstein Andrew M. Berger Investor Relations Managing Director Innovative Foods Holdings, Inc. SM Berger & Company, Inc. (718) 645-1755 (216) 464-6400 rwallerstein@IVFH.com andrew@smberger.com



