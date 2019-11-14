DSS Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSS (NYSE American: DSS) (the “Company”), a leader in anti-counterfeit, authentication, and diversion protection technologies whose products and solutions are used by governments, corporations and financial institutions to defeat fraud and to help ensure product authenticity, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.



Third Quarter 2019 Business Highlights and Recent Developments

Closed private placement of common shares funded entirely by DSS Chairman of the Board who purchased the full private placement offering of 6,000,000 shares of common stock at an above market rate of $0.3037 per share for gross proceeds to the company of $1,822,200

Retained CORE IR, a leading investor relations, public relations and strategic advisory firm, to assist the Company with investor relations, public relations and shareholder communications services

Announced newly established "DSS Certified Printer Program" for qualified printers and packagers with DSS portfolio of physical security and digital anti-counterfeiting technologies

Added two independent directors, Mr. José Escudero and Mr. Samson Lee to its Board of Directors

Released blockchain tracking and authentication technology "Sentinel" to combat unauthorized sellers, map violators and retail arbitrage within Amazon Marketplace

Appointed Jason Grady as Chief Operating Officer

Priced $5.6 million underwritten public offering of common stock

Appointed William Wu to DSS Board of Directors as an independent director

Expanded AuthentiGuard customer engagement

“We are very encouraged by the 61% increase in technology sales, services and licensing revenue during the quarter. This was achieved through significant increases in sales of our AuthentiGuard product and associated brand protection technologies. We view this accomplishment as a direct result of our concerted, successful efforts to drive market penetration and conversion of the pent-up customer demand for the associated anti-counterfeiting and brand protection technologies, which I referenced in our last quarterly results update,” stated Frank D. Heuszel, CEO of DSS.

“Further, we continue to identify potential operational and cost savings while simultaneously aligning resources to support and build a foundation for strategic growth opportunities. To that end, we are hard at work implementing our new strategic business plan, based upon five foundational tenets: Revive the Company’s core businesses; Substantial reduction of corporate overhead; Reduce cash burn – Since last spring, we have reduced the Company’s monthly cash burn by more than $160,000; Exit unprofitable business lines; and Implement business diversification initiatives.

“We have further strengthened our balance sheet with the capital gained from the recent closing of our private placement of common shares, where our Chairman, Mr. Heng Fai Ambrose Chan, purchased the entirety of the offering above market price. Which is a testament to his commitment and support for our expansive turnaround strategy. We are optimistic that our investment in sales and marketing efforts is expanding our customer reach and look forward to continuing to execute on our strategic vision,” concluded Mr. Heuszel.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights



Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018 remained relatively flat at $12.5 million and $12.6 million respectively. Printed products revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were down by 4% as compared to the same period in 2018, primarily due to a decline in vinyl card sales and commercial printing sales, while Technology sales, services and licensing revenue increased by 26%, primarily resulting from increased AuthentiGuard sales.



For the three months ended September 30, 2019, total revenue declined 14% as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2018. Revenues from the sale of printed products decreased 20% during the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the same period in 2018, primarily due to significant decreased packaging and technology card sales. Technology sales, services and licensing revenue increased 61% during the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018, primarily due to a significant increase in AuthentiGuard sales.



Costs of goods sold decreased by 13% during the three months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018. This decrease is attributed to both the decline in revenue as well as cost controlling measures put in regarding external warehousing, inter-warehouse shipments, and labor at the DSS Printing and Packaging Group as well as the DSS Plastics Group. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, costs of goods sold increased by 5% as compared to the same period in 2018, resulting from the increase in paper costs, freight costs, and machine maintenance at the Company’s two production facilities.



For the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded net loss of approximately $1.2 million, as compared to a net loss of $413,000 during the same period in 2018. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the company recorded net loss of $2.7 million, as compared to net income of $1.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The increases in operating losses incurred during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to the same periods in 2018 primarily reflect the combined impact of a decline in revenues in the printed products group coupled with an increases in professional fees, stock based compensation, costs associated with the Company’s expansion into Asia, and the impact of the net gain from extinguishment of liabilities of approximately $3.5 million, which occurred during the second quarter of 2018.



The Company recorded an Adjusted EBITDA1 loss of ($1,231,000) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as compared to positive Adjusted EBITDA of $3,115,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The decline in Adjusted EBITDA was mostly driven by increased operating costs for the Company and the impact of the $3.5M gain on extinguishment of debt recorded in Q2 2018.

A full analysis of results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 is available in the Company’s Form 10-Q which was filed on November 13, 2019 and is available on the Company’s website at www.dsssecure.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Edgar database at www.sec.gov .

ABOUT DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC.

For over 16 years, Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS”) has protected corporations, financial institutions, and governments from sophisticated and costly fraud. DSS' innovative anti-counterfeit, authentication, and brand protection solutions are deployed to prevent attacks which threaten products, digital presence, financial instruments, and identification. AuthentiGuard®, the Company's flagship product, provides authentication capability through a smartphone application so businesses can empower a wide range of employees, supply chain personnel, and consumers to track their brands and verify authenticity. For more information on DSS and its integrated operating divisions, visit DSS at www.dsssecure.com , Premier Printing Corporation at www.premiercustompkg.com and DSS Plastics Group at www.dsssecure.com .

DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets As of (unaudited) September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,916,332 $ 2,447,985 Accounts receivable, net of $50,000 allowance for doubtful accounts 2,127,727 2,217,877 Inventory 1,651,884 1,563,593 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 470,047 285,580 Total current assets 8,165,990 6,515,035 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,122,138 5,014,494 Investment 324,930 324,930 Other assets 90,319 90,319 Right-of-use assets 1,344,601 - Goodwill 2,453,597 2,453,597 Other intangible assets, net 1,048,503 881,411 Total assets $ 18,550,078 $ 15,279,786 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,341,003 $ 1,347,491 Accrued expenses and deferred revenue 779,638 1,106,346 Other current liabilities 935,404 2,255,942 Current portion of long-term debt, net 467,382 713,427 Current portion of lease liability 361,713 - Total current liabilities 3,885,140 5,423,206 Long-term debt, net 2,361,696 1,721,936 Lease liability 1,007,251 - Other long-term liabilities 311,986 391,325 Deferred tax liability, net 168,986 168,986 Commitments and contingencies (Note 10) Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $.02 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 30,180,626 shares issued and outstanding (17,425,858 on December 31, 2018) 603,613 348,517 Additional paid-in capital 113,335,147 107,624,666 Accumulated other comprehensive loss - (7,052 ) Accumulated deficit (103,123,741 ) (100,391,798 ) Total stockholders' equity 10,815,019 7,574,333 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 18,550,078 $ 15,279,786





DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Printed products $ 3,035,219 $ 3,783,779 $ 11,024,464 $ 11,432,038 Technology sales, services and licensing 497,700 310,511 1,424,204 1,126,867 Total revenue 3,532,919 4,094,290 12,448,668 12,558,905 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 2,217,822 2,551,782 8,275,046 7,889,844 Selling, general and administrative (including stock based compensation) 2,094,578 1,610,831 5,736,078 5,195,495 Depreciation and amortization 420,063 310,330 1,051,211 1,002,813 Total costs and expenses 4,732,463 4,472,943 15,062,335 14,088,152 Operating loss (1,199,544 ) (378,653 ) (2,613,667 ) (1,529,247 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 6,983 2,308 11,175 8,415 Interest expense (57,759 ) (29,554 ) (127,900 ) (112,460 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount (351 ) (6,168 ) (1,551 ) (40,067 ) Gain on extinguishment of liabilities, net - - - 3,532,659 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,250,671 ) (412,067 ) (2,731,943 ) 1,859,300 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - Net income (loss) $ (1,250,671 ) $ (412,067 ) $ (2,731,943 ) $ 1,859,300 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment - (5,088 ) - (5,088.00 ) Interest rate swap gain (loss) 883 - (15,431 ) - Settlement of interest rate swap 21,600 (4,458 ) 22,483 17,394 Comprehensive income (loss): $ (1,228,188 ) $ (421,613 ) $ (2,724,891 ) $ 1,871,606 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 0.11 Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.12 ) $ 0.11





DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (unaudited) 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (2,731,943 ) $ 1,859,300 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,051,211 1,002,813 Stock based compensation 331,264 106,617 Paid in-kind interest - 12,000 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 351 40,067 Gain on extinguishment of liabilities, net - (3,532,659 ) Decrease (increase) in assets: Accounts receivable 90,150 107,708 Inventory (88,291 ) (291,329 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (160,104 ) (55,374 ) Increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accounts payable (6,485 ) 762,404 Accrued expenses (318,741 ) (394,170 ) Other liabilities (1,452,876 ) (1,141,929 ) Net cash used by operating activities (3,285,464 ) (1,524,552 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (823,348 ) (526,251 ) Purchase of intangible assets (357,816 ) (45,471 ) Net cash used by investing activities (1,181,164 ) (571,722 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of long-term debt (194,386 ) (966,077 ) Borrowing from equipment line of credit 587,750 87,703 Borrowings from convertible note 500,000 - Issuances of common stock, net of issuance costs 5,041,611 300,000 Receipt of subscription receivable, net of issuance costs - 288,000 Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 5,934,975 (290,374 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,468,347 (2,386,648 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,447,985 4,444,628 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 3,916,332 $ 2,057,980





Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 % change 2019 2018 % change (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income (loss): $ (1,251,000 ) $ (413,000 ) 203 % $ (2,732,000 ) $ 1,859,000 -247 % Add backs: Depreciation & amortization 420,000 310,000 35 % 1,051,000 1,003,000 5 % Stock based compensation 273,000 20,000 1265 % 331,000 107,000 209 % Interest, net 51,000 27,000 89 % 117,000 104,000 13 % Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount - 6,000 -100 % 2,000 40,000 -95 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (507,000 ) $ (50,000 ) 914 % $ (1,231,000 ) $ 3,113,000 -140 %

1 ADJUSTED EBITDA

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial performance measurement. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA by adding back to net income (loss): interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, and impairment charges as further adjusted to add back stock-based compensation expense and nonrecurring items. Adjusted EBITDA is provided to investors to supplement the results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in comparing the Company’s financial results with other companies in the industry, many of which also use Adjusted EBITDA in their communications to investors. By excluding non-cash charges such as amortization, depreciation, stock-based compensation and impairment charges, as well as non-operating charges for interest and income taxes, investors can evaluate the Company's operations and its ability to generate cash flows from operations and can compare its results on a more consistent basis to the results of other companies in the industry. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA to establish internal budgets and goals, and evaluate performance of its business units and management, and evaluate potential acquisitions. The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an important indicator of the Company's operational strength and performance of its business and a useful measure of the Company's historical and prospective operating trends. However, there are significant limitations to the use of Adjusted EBITDA since it excludes interest income and expense and income taxes and non-recurring items such as goodwill impairments, each of which impact the Company's profitability and operating cash flows, as well as depreciation, amortization, impairment charges and stock-based compensation. The Company believes that these limitations are compensated by clearly identifying the difference between the two measures. Consequently, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income and loss presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA as defined by the Company may not be comparable with similarly named measures provided by other entities. The following is a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA income (loss).



