INV Metals Reports Q3 2019 Results

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INV Metals ("INV Metals" or "Company") (TSX: INV) reports its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019. The Company recorded a total loss of $549,560 or $0.01 per share for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019, compared to $377,584 or nil per share for the corresponding period in 2018, an increase of $171,976 or 45% from the prior year. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded a total loss of $1,890,682 or $0.02 per share, compared to $2,543,776 or $0.03 per share for the corresponding period in 2018, a decrease of $653,094 or 26% from the prior year. The Company's unaudited cash balance as at November 14, 2019 was approximately $15.2 million.



For additional financial information please see INV Metals’ unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis filed on www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.invmetals.com .

About INVTM Metals

INVTM Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INVTM Metals’ primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold exploration and development property in Ecuador, and (2) its 100% interests in exploration concessions in Ecuador, including the Las Peñas, Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada and Carolina exploration projects.

