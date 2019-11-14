Harvest Oil & Gas Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. (OTCQX: HRST) (“Harvest” or the “Company”) today announced results for the third quarter of 2019 and the filing of its Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 14, 2019.



Key Highlights

Paid a one-time $7.00 cash dividend per share on October 28, 2019 to shareholders of record as of October 18, 2019

Entered into a new $10 million revolving credit facility with Regions Bank

Average daily production was 98.1 MMcfe for the third quarter of 2019

Completed previously announced sale of certain oil and gas interests in the Barnett Shale for $62.4 million, net of preliminary purchase price adjustments, and anticipate a subsequent closing for an additional $6.4 million, subject to purchase price adjustments, in the fourth quarter of 2019

Completed previously announced sale of certain oil and gas properties in the Mid-Continent area for $5.3 million, net of preliminary purchase price adjustments

In conjunction with the Barnett Shale and Mid-Continent area divestitures, unwound certain commodity derivative contracts for cash settlements received of $7.9 million

In October 2019, signed a definitive agreement to sell its Permian Basin oil and gas interests for $3.0 million, subject to purchase price adjustments, which is expected to close at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Third Quarter Second Quarter $ in millions unless noted otherwise 2019 2019 Average daily production (MMcfe/d) 98.1 112.3 Total revenues $ 23.2 $ 30.6 Total assets 289.9 317.9 Net loss (19.5 ) (60.9 ) Adjusted EBITDAX (a non-GAAP financial measure) (1) 9.7 6.9 Total debt - - Net cash provided by operating activities 14.9 9.7 Additions to oil and natural gas properties (2) 0.3 1.4

(1) Adjusted EBITDAX is a Non-GAAP financial measure and is described in the attached table under “Non-GAAP Measures”

(2) Represents cash payments during the period

For the third quarter of 2019, Harvest reported a net loss of $19.5 million, or $(1.93) per basic and diluted weighted average share outstanding compared to a net loss of $60.9 million, or $(6.05) per basic and diluted weighted average share outstanding, for the second quarter of 2019. For the third quarter of 2018, a net loss of $9.8 million or $(0.97) per basic and diluted weighted average share outstanding was reported. Included in the 2019 third quarter net loss were the following items:

$16.3 million of impairment of oil and natural gas properties primarily related to the write down of properties located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent area to their fair value, properties located in the Barnett Shale, Mid-Continent area, and San Juan Basin which were sold as of September 30, 2019 and the Monroe Field which was held for sale as of September 30, 2019,

$8.2 million of non-cash losses on commodity derivatives,

$1.4 million of stock-based compensation costs contained in general and administrative expenses,

$0.8 million of divestiture and transaction related expense contained in general and administrative expenses, and

$0.7 million related to additional severance tax assessments for properties sold in the San Juan Basin contained in general and administrative expenses.

Production for the third quarter of 2019 was 6.3 Bcf of natural gas, 145 MBbls of oil and 316 MBbls of natural gas liquids (NGLs), or 98.1 million cubic feet equivalent per day (MMcfe/d). This represents a 13 percent decrease from the second quarter of 2019 production of 112.3 MMcfe/d and a 44 percent decrease from the third quarter of 2018 production of 175.5 MMcfe/d. The decrease in production from the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to the divestiture of oil and gas properties in the Barnett Shale and Mid-Continent area that closed in September 2019. The decrease in production from the third quarter of 2018 was primarily due to the divestiture of the Central Texas and Karnes County, Texas properties that closed in August 2018, the Central Texas area divestiture that closed in December 2018, the Mid-Continent area divestitures that closed in December 2018, January 2019, April 2019 and September 2019, the San Juan Basin divestiture that closed in April 2019, and the Barnett Shale divestiture that closed in September 2019.

Adjusted EBITDAX for the third quarter of 2019 was $9.7 million, a 42 percent increase over the second quarter of 2019 and a 66 percent decrease from the third quarter of 2018. The increase in Adjusted EBITDAX over the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due an increase in cash settlements received on commodity derivative contracts and on the termination of commodity derivative contracts in conjunction with the Barnett Shale and Mid-Continent area divestitures, partially offset by the Barnett Shale and Mid-Continent divestitures that closed in September 2019, a decrease in realized natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil prices, a decrease in other income, and an increase in general and administrative expenses. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDAX from the third quarter of 2018 was primarily due to the divestitures that closed in 2018, January 2019, April 2019 and September 2019, and a decrease in realized natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil prices, partially offset by cash settlements received on derivative contracts, and an increase in other income. Adjusted EBITDAX is a Non-GAAP financial measures and is described in the attached table under “Non-GAAP Measures.”

Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q

Harvest’s financial statements and related footnotes are available in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which was filed on November 14, 2019, and is available through the Investor Relations/SEC Filings section of the Harvest website at http://www.hvstog.com.

About Harvest Oil & Gas Corp.

Harvest is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the efficient operation and development of onshore oil and gas properties in the continental United States. The Company’s assets consist primarily of producing and non-producing properties in the Barnett Shale, the Appalachian Basin (which includes the Utica Shale), Michigan, the Mid-Continent areas in Oklahoma, Texas, and Louisiana, and the Permian Basin. More information about Harvest is available on the internet at https://www.hvstog.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of its business. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control. Please read the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other public filings and press releases for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those in such forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks relating to pending asset sales, including risks relating to the consummation of such sales in accordance with their terms or at all, our inability to control our contract operator, EnerVest Operating, L.L.C., outside of the parameters of the Services Agreement, our ability to obtain needed capital or financing on satisfactory terms, fluctuations in prices of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids and the length of time commodity prices remain depressed, our ability to maintain production levels through development drilling, risks associated with drilling and operating wells, the availability of drilling and production equipment, changes in applicable laws and regulations that adversely affect our operations and general economic conditions. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “indicate” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of current or historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon reasonable assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Production data: Oil (MBbls) 145 341 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 316 611 Natural gas (MMcf) 6,259 10,437 Net production (MMcfe) 9,025 16,147 Average sales price per unit: (1) Oil (Bbl) 54.02 68.20 Natural gas liquids (Bbl) 10.46 30.55 Natural gas (Mcf) 1.87 2.54 Mcfe 2.53 4.24 Average unit cost per Mcfe: Production costs: Lease operating expenses 2.17 1.75 Production taxes 0.18 0.18 Total 2.35 1.93 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 0.15 0.49 General and administrative expenses 0.86 0.48





(1) Prior to realized $14.0 million of net gains and $1.8 million of net losses on settlements of commodity derivatives for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Successor Predecessor Combined Nine Months Four Months Five Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended Ended Sept 30, 2019 Sept 30, 2018 May 31, 2018 Sept 30, 2018 Production data: Oil (MBbls) 470 449 662 1,111 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 1,169 826 1,040 1,866 Natural gas (MMcf) 21,765 14,049 16,982 31,031 Net production (MMcfe) 31,596 21,695 27,193 48,888 Average sales price per unit: (1) Oil (Bbl) $ 53.98 67.80 $ 64.14 $ 65.62 Natural gas liquids (Bbl) 16.14 29.51 25.86 27.48 Natural gas (Mcf) 2.39 2.50 2.41 2.45 Mcfe 3.05 4.15 4.06 4.10 Average unit cost per Mcfe: Production costs: Lease operating expenses $ 2.04 1.74 $ 1.67 $ 1.70 Production taxes 0.17 0.18 0.20 0.19 Total 2.21 1.92 1.87 1.89 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 0.34 0.49 1.70 1.16 General and administrative expenses 0.66 0.45 0.58 0.52

(1) Prior to realized $17.5 million of net gains and $0.2 million of net losses on settlements of commodity derivatives for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands, except number of shares)

September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,348 $ 6,313 Equity securities — 47,082 Accounts receivable: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues 21,538 40,176 Other 481 4,496 Derivative asset 8,745 15,452 Other current assets 406 2,314 Total current assets 129,518 115,833 Oil and natural gas properties, net of accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization; September 30, 2019, $19,362; December 31, 2018, $12,950 142,471 405,688 Assets held for sale 9,284 — Long-term derivative asset 1,933 8,499 Other assets 6,679 4,474 Total assets $ 289,885 $ 534,494 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 24,143 $ 26,146 Derivative liability — 1,165 Other current liabilities 684 — Total current liabilities 24,827 27,311 Asset retirement obligations 101,374 117,529 Long–term debt, net — 115,000 Liabilities held for sale 2,759 — Other long–term liabilities 1,638 1,036 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity 135 79 Stockholders' equity: Common stock - $0.01 par value; 65,000,000 shares authorized; 10,213,888 shares issued and 10,179,379 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2019; 10,054,816 shares issued and 10,042,468 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018 102 100 Additional paid-in capital 251,834 249,717 Treasury stock at cost - 34,509 shares at September 30, 2019; 12,348 shares at December 31, 2018 (542 ) (247 ) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (92,242 ) 23,969 Total stockholders' equity 159,152 273,539 Total liabilities and equity $ 289,885 $ 534,494





Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in thousands, except per share/unit data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 Revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues $ 22,870 $ 68,407 Transportation and marketing–related revenues 379 559 Total revenues 23,249 68,966 Operating costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 19,614 28,281 Cost of purchased natural gas 255 393 Dry hole and exploration costs 36 21 Production taxes 1,634 2,973 Accretion expense on obligations 1,995 2,345 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,367 7,860 General and administrative expenses 7,771 7,673 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 16,325 2,565 Gain on sales of oil and natural gas properties (661 ) (28 ) Total operating costs and expenses 48,336 52,083 Operating income (loss) (25,087 ) 16,883 Other income (expense), net: Gain (loss) on derivatives, net 5,718 (26,423 ) Interest expense (501 ) (3,967 ) Gain on equity securities — 4,830 Other income (expense), net 341 (111 ) Total other income (expense), net 5,558 (25,671 ) Reorganization items, net — (972 ) Loss before income taxes (19,529 ) (9,760 ) Income tax benefit — — Net loss $ (19,529 ) $ (9,760 ) Basic and diluted earnings per share: Net loss $ (1.93 ) $ (0.97 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and Diluted 10,131 10,028





Successor Predecessor Combined Nine Months Four Months Five Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended Ended Sept 30, 2019 Sept 30, 2018 May 31, 2018 Sept 30, 2018 Revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids revenues $ 96,285 $ 89,942 $ 110,307 $ 200,249 Transportation and marketing–related revenues 1,397 744 724 1,468 Total revenues 97,682 90,686 111,031 201,717 Operating costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 64,568 37,656 45,372 83,028 Cost of purchased natural gas 969 522 557 1,079 Dry hole and exploration costs 75 64 122 186 Production taxes 5,277 3,943 5,343 9,286 Accretion expense on obligations 6,373 3,134 3,176 6,310 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 10,712 10,590 46,196 56,786 General and administrative expenses 20,794 9,702 15,648 25,350 Restructuring costs — — 5,211 5,211 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 115,604 2,565 3 2,568 (Gain) loss on sales of oil and natural gas properties (679 ) (47 ) 5 (42 ) Total operating costs and expenses 223,693 68,129 121,633 189,762 Operating income (loss) (126,011 ) 22,557 (10,602 ) 11,955 Other income (expense), net: Gain (loss) on derivatives, net 5,374 (30,655 ) 444 (30,211 ) Interest expense (3,335 ) (5,166 ) (13,652 ) (18,818 ) Gain on equity securities 4,593 4,830 — 4,830 Other income (expense), net 3,168 (84 ) 776 692 Total other income (expense), net 9,800 (31,075 ) (12,432 ) (43,507 ) Reorganization items, net — (1,780 ) (587,325 ) (589,105 ) Loss before income taxes (116,211 ) (10,298 ) (610,359 ) (620,657 ) Income tax expense — — (166 ) (166 ) Net loss $ (116,211 ) $ (10,298 ) $ (610,525 ) $ (620,823 ) Basic and diluted earnings per share / unit: Net loss $ (11.53 ) $ (1.03 ) $ (12.12 ) Weighted average common shares / units outstanding: Basic and Diluted 10,080 10,021 49,369

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ in thousands)

Successor Predecessor Nine Months Four Months Five Months Ended Ended Ended Sept 30, 2019 Sept 30, 2018 May 31, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (116,211 ) $ (10,298 ) $ (610,525 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Accretion expense on obligations 6,373 3,134 3,176 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 10,712 10,590 46,196 Equity–based compensation cost 2,184 1,144 3,784 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 115,604 2,565 3 (Gain) loss on sales of oil and natural gas properties (679 ) (47 ) 5 Gain on equity securities (4,593 ) (4,830 ) — (Gain) loss on derivatives, net (5,374 ) 30,655 (444 ) Cash settlements of derivative contracts (1) 17,483 (1,847 ) 3,099 Reorganization items, net — — 573,304 Other 1,571 780 248 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 21,637 (2,014 ) (3,518 ) Other current assets 1,909 314 1,853 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (4,061 ) (4,183 ) 4,405 Other, net (2,531 ) (38 ) 69 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 44,024 25,925 21,655 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to oil and natural gas properties (2,096 ) (22,307 ) (29,727 ) Reimbursements related to oil and natural gas properties 2,124 1,091 652 Proceeds from sale of oil and natural gas properties 111,575 136,483 3 Proceeds from sale of equity securities 51,675 — — Other 38 16 26 Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities 163,316 115,283 (29,046 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt borrowings (115,000 ) (164,000 ) — Long–term debt borrowings — — 34,000 Loan costs incurred — — (2,813 ) Purchase of treasury stock (295 ) (247 ) — Contributions from general partner — — 40 Other (10 ) — — Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities (115,305 ) (164,247 ) 31,227 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 92,035 (23,039 ) 23,836 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – beginning of period 6,313 28,732 4,896 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash – end of period $ 98,348 $ 5,693 $ 28,732

(1) In the nine months ended September 30, 2019, $9.5 million of the $17.5 million of net gains on commodity derivatives was due to settlements received on the termination of commodity derivative contracts in conjunction with closed divestitures.

Non-GAAP Measures

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDAX as net loss plus income taxes; interest expense, net; depreciation, depletion and amortization; accretion expense on obligations; (gain) loss on derivatives, net; cash settlements of commodity derivative contracts; non-cash equity-based compensation; impairment of oil and natural gas properties; non-cash oil inventory adjustment; dry hole and exploration costs; gain on sales of oil and natural gas properties; reorganization items, net; and gain on equity securities.

Adjusted EBITDAX is used by the Company’s management to provide additional information and statistics relative to the performance of the business, including (prior to the creation of any reserves) the cash return on investment. The Company believes this financial measure may indicate to investors whether or not it is generating cash flow at a level that can support or sustain quarterly interest expense and capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAX excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income and operating income and this measure may vary among companies. Therefore, Harvest’s Adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDAX

($ in thousands)

Successor Combined Three Months Ended Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended Sept 30, Sept 30, Jun 30, Sept 30, Sept 30, 2019

2018

2019

2019

2018

Net loss $ (19,529 ) $ (9,760 ) $ (60,907 ) $ (116,211 ) $ (620,823 ) Add: Income taxes — — (285 ) — 166 Interest expense, net 501 4,030 1,315 3,335 18,880 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,367 7,860 4,373 10,712 56,786 Accretion expense on obligations 1,995 2,345 2,168 6,373 6,310 (Gain) loss on derivatives, net (5,718 ) 26,423 (16,430 ) (5,374 ) 30,211 Cash settlements of commodity derivative contracts 13,959 (1,847 ) 2,807 17,483 (288 ) Non-cash equity-based compensation 1,421 1,144 664 2,184 4,928 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 16,325 2,565 73,151 115,604 2,568 Non-cash oil inventory adjustment — 24 — — (180 ) Dry hole and exploration costs 36 21 — 75 186 Gain on sales of oil and natural gas properties (661 ) (28 ) (5 ) (679 ) (42 ) Reorganization items, net (1) — 972 — — 589,105 Gain on equity securities — (4,830 ) — (4,593 ) (4,830 ) Adjusted EBITDAX $ 9,696 $ 28,919 $ 6,851 $ 28,909 $ 82,977

(1) Represent costs, gains and losses directly associated with the Company’s filing for voluntary reorganization under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code since the petition date, and also includes adjustments to reflect the carrying value of certain liabilities subject to compromise at their estimated allowed claim amounts, as such adjustments are determined.

Total Current Derivative Position

In September 2019, in conjunction with the closings of the sales of oil and natural gas properties in the Barnett Shale and the Mid-Continent area, the Company unwound certain of its derivatives, which resulted in the receipt of a cash settlement of $7.9 million. The natural gas derivatives unwound included 2,990,000 MMBtus and 10,980,000 MMBtus for the periods of October through December 2019 and January through December 2020, respectively. The crude oil derivatives unwound included 85,400 Bbls and 228,750 Bbls for the periods of September through December 2019 and January through December 2020, respectively. The natural gas liquids derivatives unwound included 283,040 Bbls and 656,970 Bbls for the periods of September through December 2019 and January through December 2020, respectively.

In November 2019, the Company terminated 124,000 MMBtus of natural gas swaps for the month of December 2019 at a weighted average fixed price of $2.78 per MMBtu and 1,464,000 MMBtus of natural gas swaps for the period of January 2020 to December 2020 at a weighted average fixed price of $2.64 per MMBtu. These terminations resulted in a net cash settlement received of $150,000.

Period Index Swap Volume Swap Price Natural Gas (MMBtus): Oct - Dec 2019 NYMEX 3,326,000 $ 2.78 Jan - Dec 2020 NYMEX 11,346,000 2.68 Crude (Bbls): Oct - Dec 2019 WTI 121,900 $ 63.53 Jan - Dec 2020 WTI 439,200 60.50 Ethane (Bbls): Oct - Dec 2019 Mt Belvieu 14,720 $ 11.60 Jan - Dec 2020 Mt Belvieu 54,900 11.91 Propane (Bbls): Oct - Dec 2019 Mt Belvieu 15,640 $ 32.76 Jan - Dec 2020 Mt Belvieu 56,730 29.23

Harvest Oil & Gas Corp., Houston, TX

Ryan Stash

713-651-1144

hvstog.com



