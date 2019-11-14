Associa Branches Participate in Community Associations Institute Chesapeake Chapter’s Annual Symposium & Vendor Expo

/EIN News/ -- Chantilly, VA, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC), Select Community Services (SCS), and Legum & Norman (L&N) recently participated in the Community Associations Institute (CAI) Chesapeake Chapter’s Annual Symposium and Vendor Expo at Martin’s West in Baltimore, MD.



The expo featured vendor booths and offered a networking opportunity with industry experts, vendor representatives, and community managers. The event also provided attendees with a continental breakfast, a chance to attend a morning educational program, a complimentary lunch, access to the vendor expo, afternoon seminars, and a networking wrap party. Expo attendees had the amazing opportunity to view video examples of “Board Meetings Gone Wild” where industry experts discussed how boards deal with different situations and offered some effective and useful tools for managing difficult meetings.



“The annual CAI symposium and vendor expo is always a great networking opportunity for our team and industry,” stated Mac Staples, Associa CMC senior vice president. “The presentation on best practices, procedures, and tools for dealing with difficult meetings was invaluable and we were excited to participate. The team and expo committee did a wonderful job setting up our booth and we proudly took home the Best Impression award for the third year in a row. I would like to thank all the CMC, SCS, and L&N employees that planned, set-up, and participated in the event. The expo had a great turnout and Associa was represented well.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



