THL Credit Completes $508 Million Collateralized Loan Obligation

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THL Credit Advisors LLC (“THL Credit”), a leading alternative credit manager with approximately $17 billion of AUM, today announced the close of a broadly syndicated collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) THL Credit Wind River 2019-2, a $508 million CLO led by Morgan Stanley that closed on November 5, 2019.



With the completion of this deal, THL Credit and its affiliates now manage 25 CLOs totaling approximately $13 billion in assets. In 2019, THL Credit closed over $2.2 billion in broadly syndicated and middle market CLOs.

“In 2019, we issued three broadly syndicated CLOs and two middle market CLOs, which seek to provide a higher degree of flexibility and appealing return spectrum,” said Michael A. Herzig, Managing Director of THL Credit. “As we head into 2020, we remain committed to the CLO space to be a consistent provider of capital to sponsors and borrowers.”

“CLOs remain an integral part of our business strategy, and Wind River 2019-2 demonstrates the resiliency of the product,” said Chris Flynn, CEO of THL Credit. “We appreciate our investors to whom we remain focused on delivering the most attractive risk adjusted returns in the market today.”

About THL Credit Advisors LLC

THL Credit is an alternative credit investment manager for both direct lending and broadly syndicated investments through public and private vehicles, collateralized loan obligations, separately managed accounts and co-mingled funds. THL Credit maintains a variety of advisory and sub-advisory relationships across its investment platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect various assumptions by the Company concerning anticipated results and are not guarantees of future performance. The accuracy of such statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that, in some ways, are beyond management’s control, including the factors described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.



