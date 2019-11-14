Avis Budget Group Announces Role as Founding Partner of Urban Movement Labs, Driving Transportation Innovation in Los Angeles

Led by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Urban Movement Labs is America’s first public-private partnership charged with bringing new mobility solutions to L.A. communities

/EIN News/ -- PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group announces today it is one of the founding partners behind Urban Movement Labs, a first-of-its-kind public-private partnership to accelerate transportation innovation launched by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. This unprecedented venture will focus on developing, testing and rolling out innovative transit solutions and addressing core challenges around climate change, technology and workforce development in Los Angeles.



Urban Movement Labs (UML) brings together the diverse players needed to successfully implement the next generation of mobility solutions to ensure a sustainable, equitable and accessible future for transportation in Los Angeles, and to generate learnings to be replicated in urban environments around the world. Within Los Angeles alone, Avis Budget Group touches two million travelers each year and is committed to working in partnership across the mobility spectrum to offer citizens more access to the right type of transport, where and when they need it.

“Through our rental car and Zipcar brands, we operate at the intersection of urban mobility and travel and tourism and know the importance of convenient, efficient and sustainable movement of people in, out and around cities,” said Arthur Orduna, Chief Innovation Officer, Avis Budget Group. “It’s a unique opportunity to be part of this deep public-private partnership and we’re excited to leverage UML as the platform to put real transportation solutions into place with the City of Los Angeles as a global stage for mobility innovation.”

In addition to Avis Budget Group, the other founding partners behind the launch of this new initiative include Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Office of Economic Development, Lyft, Verizon, Waymo, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation, Los Angeles World Airports, the Port of Los Angeles, and the L.A. Cleantech Incubator (LACI).

In its first year, UML will work with local communities across L.A. to confront major issues affecting daily life, including the design of city curbs, connecting people to public transit, and providing better transportation options to L.A.’s 50 million annual visitors.

For more information on Urban Movement Labs, visit urbanmovementlabs.com .

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 11,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network, with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group has approximately 30,000 employees and is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. More information is available at www.avisbudgetgroup.com .

Contact Katie McCall PR@avisbudget.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.