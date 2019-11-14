AOFAS Expands Humanitarian Efforts to Kenya

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons treat Kenyan patients in need

/EIN News/ -- Rosemont, Ill., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volunteers from the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) traveled to Kenya to provide life-changing surgery to patients with lower extremity deformities and disabilities as part of the inaugural Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation Overseas Outreach Project to Kenya. The trip was an expansion of the Foundation’s Overseas Outreach Project to Vietnam, which has provided humanitarian aid to underserved areas of Vietnam for nearly 20 years.

Over two weeks, four foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons from the United States operated alongside Kenyan surgeons and delivered educational presentations on foot and ankle surgery at the AIC CURE Kenya Hospital and the Kijabe Mission Hospital. “The people we worked with and the welcome that we received exceeded my expectations,” said volunteer Daniel C. Farber, MD, from Penn Medicine in Philadelphia. “Overall it was an excellent experience... there is a lot to be taught and learned on both sides."

The Foundation is expanding its humanitarian work to additional countries in response to AOFAS members’ high interest in the mission trip to Vietnam. Since 2002, AOFAS volunteers have performed surgery on more than 1,500 Vietnamese patients and evaluated over 3,500. Earlier this year, the Foundation selected Kenya as a second site for humanitarian outreach. Kenya currently has less than 100 orthopaedic surgeons for a population of nearly 50 million.

In addition to Dr. Farber, volunteers included Eric C. Gokcen, MD, Langhorne, Pennsylvania; Aaron J. Guyer, MD, Tallahassee, Florida; and Ariel Palanca, MD, Redwood City, California. The surgeons volunteered their time and paid for their travel to Kenya. In-country expenses were covered by the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, supported by a grant from Paragon28.

To learn more about the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation Overseas Outreach Projects, visit aofas.org/foundation.

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consist of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.

About the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation

The Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS), is a 501(c)(3) organization that advances the AOFAS mission to improve lives through exceptional orthopaedic foot and ankle care. Through its funding of humanitarian endeavors, educational outreach programs, and innovative research, the Foundation enhances foot and ankle care for patients around the world. For more information visit the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation online at aofas.org/foundation.

