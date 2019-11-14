Sammons Financial Group Names Chris Regione Chief Underwriter

Insurance underwriting veteran brings over 20 years of experience to new role

/EIN News/ -- SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. (SFG) is pleased to announce the promotion of Chris Regione to associate vice president, chief underwriter. In his new role, Regione will oversee the technical teams and the continual development of the organization’s underwriting fraud detection capabilities.



“Chris is passionate about risk management, and innovative methods to meet today’s customer expectations,” said Jeannie Iannello, vice president of life new business and underwriting. “He will help establish our underwriting strategy and refine standards to differentiate us in the ever-changing marketplace.”

With over 20 years of insurance underwriting experience, Regione has expertise with both traditional and emerging risk selection methods, and has worked successfully with reinsurers and distribution partners as underwriting strategies evolve. He joined Sammons Financial Group in 2018, and most recently served as associate chief underwriter for North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®, an SFG member company. Prior to joining SFG, Regione served as the underwriting associate vice president for marketing and services at Munich Re. He also has underwriting experience at Genworth, Securian Financial (formerly Minnesota Life) and American General.

Regione was the past president of the Chicago Underwriting Association. Currently, he is vice chairman of the education committee for the Association of Home Office Underwriters. He has an MBA from the University of St. Mary and has attained designations as a Fellow, Academy Life Underwriting (FALU), Fellow, Life Management Institute (FLMI), Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU), and Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC).

About Sammons Financial Group, Inc.

The member companies of Sammons® Financial Group, Inc. (SFG), are here to help families and businesses protect their future, so they can enjoy life’s moments today. A subsidiary of Sammons Enterprises, Inc., SFG is a group of privately-owned financial companies, including several of the most enduring and stable companies in our industry. SFG is comprised of three member companies: Midland National® Life Insurance Company, which includes Sammons® Corporate Markets; North American Company for Life and Health Insurance®; and Sammons Institutional GroupSM, which consists of Midland Retirement DistributorsSM and Sammons Retirement Solutions®. Together, the SFG member companies offers some of today’s most sought-after life insurance, annuity, and retirement planning products. Sammons Financial Group: With You for Every MomentSM.

