Mesa Air Group Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year-End Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) will release its 2019 fourth quarter and fiscal year-end earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, December 11. The company will also host a conference call to discuss the results on December 11 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.



The call can be accessed by dialing 888-469-2054 and entering the passcode: PHOENIX (7463649).

There will also be a listen-only webcast on Mesa's website (http://investor.mesa-air.com/events-and-presentations/events). A recorded version will be available on Mesa’s website approximately two hours after the call (http://investor.mesa-air.com).

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 130 cities in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Mexico, Cuba and the Bahamas. As of October 31st, 2019, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 702 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

Investor Relations Brian Gillman 602-685-4010 investor.relations@mesa-air.com Media Jack Hellie 602-685-4393 media@mesa-air.com



