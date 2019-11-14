TSS, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- ROUND ROCK, Texas, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSS, Inc. (Other OTC: TSSI), a data center facilities and technology services company, reported results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter Highlights:

Third quarter 2019 revenue of $4.2 million compared with $6.4 million in the third quarter of 2018 and $3.5 million in the second quarter of 2019. The third quarter 2018 revenues include $1.8 million from operations sold in 2018.

Gross margin of 36% in the third quarter of 2019 compared with 39% in the third quarter of 2018.

Operating loss of $12,000 in the third quarter of 2019 compared to operating income of $771,000 in the third quarter of 2018. The third quarter of 2018 includes $552,000 of operating income from operations sold in 2018.

Net loss of $95,000 or $(0.01) per share in the third quarter of 2019 compared to net income of $652,000 or $0.04 per share in the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA of $157,000 compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $924,000 in the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA of $157,000 compared with pro forma Adjusted EBITDA of $367,000 in the third quarter of 2018 (excluding results of operations sold in 2018).

“Our revenues and adjusted EBITDA have been relatively consistent the first three quarters of this year. However, with the launch of our reseller program, we expect revenue in the fourth quarter to be higher than the first three quarters combined. In addition, we expect Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter to be nearly double the first three quarters of 2019 combined.” said Anthony Angelini, President and Chief Executive Officer of TSS. “We are excited to have started to deliver on this program in the last week of September, and we believe this program will drive substantial growth, not only in the fourth quarter of 2019, but well into the future. Our expectations are that this will also assist us in expanding relationships with other third parties. We believe this program is a significant opportunity to substantially grow our top and bottom lines well into the future.”

Quarterly Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the third quarter 2019 financial results for Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 4:30 PM Eastern. To participate on the conference call, please dial 877-691-2551 toll free from the U.S., or 630-691-2747 for international callers. The conference code is 49159328#. Investors may also access a live audio web cast of this conference call under the “events” tab on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.tssiusa.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call and will be made available until December 14, 2019. The audio replay can be accessed by dialing 1-888-843-7419 toll-free in the U.S. or 630-652-3042 then enter conference ID number 4915 9328#. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 calendar days.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental financial measure not defined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, impairment loss on goodwill and other intangibles, stock-based compensation, and provision for bad debts. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe this supplemental measure of operating performance is helpful in comparing our operating results across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding non-cash items that may, or could, have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on our results of operations in any particular period. We also use Adjusted EBITDA as a factor in evaluating the performance of certain management personnel when determining incentive compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, while providing useful information, should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income (loss) or cash flows as determined under GAAP. Consistent with Regulation G under the U.S. federal securities laws, Adjusted EBITDA has been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure, and this reconciliation is located under the heading “Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation” following the Consolidated Statements of Operations included in this press release.

Pro Forma Information

Pro forma information is used by management to evaluate performance when certain dispositions occur. Historical information reflects results of disposed business units through the disposal date, while the pro forma information enhances comparability of financial accounting between periods by adjusting the information as if the dispositions occurred at the beginning of a preceding year. Our pro forma information is adjusting for the timing of dispositions, but does not include adjustments for costs related to integration activities, cost savings or synergies that have been or may be achieved by the dispositions. Pro forma information is not a non-GAAP financial measure under Securities and Exchange Commission rules. Our pro forma information is not necessarily indicative of future results or what our results would have been had the disposed business been operated by us during the pro forma periods.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS is a trusted single source provider of mission-critical planning, design, system integration, deployment, maintenance and evolution of data centers facilities and information infrastructure. TSS specializes in customizable end to end solutions powered by industry experts and innovative services that include technology consulting, engineering, design, construction, operations, facilities management, technology system installation and integration, as well as maintenance for traditional and modular data centers. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com or call 888-321-4877.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” -- that is, statements related to future -- not past -- events, plans, and prospects. In this context, forward-looking statements may address matters such as our expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as “guidance,” “prospects,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “should,” or “will.” Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Particular uncertainties that could adversely or positively affect the Company's future results include: our independent registered public accounting firm’s reports on our 2017 financial statements contained an explanatory paragraph that expressed substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern; we may not have sufficient resources to fund our business and may need to issue debt or equity to obtain additional funding; our reliance on a significant portion of our revenues from a limited number of customers; risks relating to operating in a highly competitive industry; risks relating to the failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; risks relating to rapid technological, structural, and competitive changes affecting the industries we serve; risks involved in properly managing complex projects; risks relating to the possible cancellation of customer contracts on short notice; risks relating our ability to continue to implement our strategy, including having sufficient financial resources to carry out that strategy; risks relating to our ability to meet all of the terms and conditions of our debt obligations; uncertainty related to current economic conditions and the related impact on demand for our services; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

TSS, Inc.

John Penver, CFO

Phone: (512) 310-1000





TSS, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands except par values)

September 30, December 31, 2019

2018

Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,922 $ 6,178 Contract and other receivables, net 856 727 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 406 154 Inventories, net 1,185 108 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 156 266 Total current assets 8,525 7,433 Property and equipment, net 515 390 Lease right-of-use asset 1,620 - Goodwill 780 780 Intangible assets, net 330 398 Other assets 109 109 Total assets $ 11,879 $ 9,110 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Lease liabilities $ 621 $ - Accounts payable and accrued expenses 3,207 2,390 Deferred revenues 2,423 2,181 Total current liabilities 6,251 4,571 Convertible notes, less current portion, net 1,978 1,838 Lease liabilities, less current portion 1,125 - Deferred revenues – noncurrent portion 117 112 Other liabilities - 108 Total liabilities 9,471 6,629 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock- $.0001 par value; 1,000 shares authorized at

September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; none issued - - Common stock- $.0001 par value, 49,000 shares authorized at

September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018: 18,500 and 17,520

shares issued at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018,

respectively

2 2 Additional paid-in capital 69,544 69,241 Treasury stock 959 and 777 shares at cost at September 30, 2019

and December 31, 2018, respectively (1,698 ) (1,542 ) Accumulated deficit (65,440 ) (65,220 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,408 2,481 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 11,879 $ 9,110

TSS, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands except per-share values, unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Results of Operations: Revenue $ 4,176 $ 6,371 $ 12,375 $ 16,587 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 2,679 3,855 7,790 10,140 Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization 1,497 2,516 4,585 6,447 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 1,425 1,654 4,301 4,747 Depreciation and amortization 84 91 244 297 Total operating costs 1,509 1,745 4,545 5,044 Operating income (loss) (12 ) 771 40 1,403 Interest income (expense), net (78 ) (102 ) (238 ) (306 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (90 ) 669 (198 ) 1,097 Income tax expense 5 17 22 47 Net income (loss) $ (95 ) $ 652 $ (220 ) $ 1,050 Basic net income (loss) per Share: $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.06 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.01 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.05





TSS, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Pro Forma Statements of Operations

For the Three-month periods ended September 30,

(In thousands, unaudited)

2018 as

reported

Adjustments

2018 pro

forma

2019

Results of Operations: Revenue $ 6,371 $ (1,789 ) $ 4,582 $ 4,176 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 3,855 (1,037 ) 2,818 2,679 Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization 2,516 (752 ) 1,764 1,497 Operating expenses:



Selling, general and administrative 1,654 (200 ) 1,454 1,425 Depreciation and amortization 91 - 91 84 Total operating costs



1,745 (200 ) 1,545 1,509 Operating income (loss) 771 (552 ) 219 (12 ) Interest expense



(102 ) (102 ) (78 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 669 (552 ) 117 (90 ) Income tax expense 17 19 5 Net income (loss) $ 652 $ (552 ) $ 98 $ (95 ) Basic and diluted income per Share: income per common share $ 0.04 $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 16,288 16,288 17,506 The 2018 pro-forma results reflect the consolidated 2018 financial statements of the Company as adjusted to exclude the financial results for the cooling and power business that was sold in December 2018.

TSS, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Pro Forma Statements of Operations

For the nine-month periods ended September 30,

(In thousands, unaudited)

2018 as

reported

Adjustments

2018 pro

forma

2019

Results of Operations: Revenue $ 16,587 $ (3,441 ) $ 13,146 $ 12,375 Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization 10,140 (2,160 ) 7,980 7,790 Gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization 6,447 (1,281 ) 5,166 4,585 Operating expenses:



Selling, general and administrative 4,747 (406 ) 4,341 4,301 Depreciation and amortization 297 - 297 244 Total operating costs 5,044 (406 ) 4,638 4,545 Operating income (loss) 1,403 (875 ) 528 40 Interest expense (306 ) (306 ) (238 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 1,097 (875 ) 222 (198 ) Income tax expense 47 47 22 Net income (loss) $ 1,050 $ (875 ) $ 175 $ (220 ) Basic and diluted income per Share: income per common share $ 0.06 $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding 16,178 16,178 17,363 The 2018 pro-forma results reflect the consolidated 2018 financial statements of the Company as adjusted to exclude the financial results for the cooling and power business that was sold in December 2018.

TSS, Inc.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

(In thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended Sept. 30, 2019 2018 adjustments 2018 pro

forma Net income (loss) $ (95 ) $ 652 $ (552 ) $ 100 Interest income (expense), net 78 102 - 102 Depreciation and amortization 84 91 (5 ) 86 Income tax expense 5 17 - 17 EBITDA $ 72 $ 862 $ (557 ) $ 305 Stock based compensation 85 62 - 62 Provision for bad debts - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 157 $ 924 $ (557 ) $ 367 The 2018 pro forma EBITDA reflects the 2018 EBITDA of the Company adjusted to exclude the financial results for the cooling and power business that was sold in December 2018.





Nine Months Ended Sept. 30,

2019 2018 adjustments 2018 pro

forma Net income (loss) $ (220 ) $ 1,050 $ (875 ) $ 175 Interest income (expense), net 238 306 - 306 Depreciation and amortization 244 297 (5 ) 292 Income tax expense 22 47 - 47 EBITDA $ 284 $ 1,700 $ (880 ) $ 820 Stock based compensation 244 177 - $ 177 Provision for bad debts - - - $ - Adjusted EBITDA $ 528 $ 1,877 $ (880 ) $ 997 The 2018 pro forma EBITDA reflects the 2018 EBITDA of the Company adjusted to exclude the financial results for the cooling and power business that was sold in December 2018.







