Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Submitted NDA for RVL-1201 (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, 0.1%) for acquired blepharoptosis, or droopy eyelid, to FDA

BRIDGEWATER, N.J, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, today announced business highlights and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

“We are pleased with the progress we made on many fronts during the third quarter, beginning with the submission of our new drug application (NDA) for RVL-1201 (RVL) in September. We are currently engaged in productive follow-up discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and believe we are on track for an acceptance to file during the fourth quarter. RVL, with its once-a-day ophthalmic formulation, has the potential to be a first-in-class pharmacologic treatment for acquired blepharoptosis, and a meaningful solution to patients with mild-to-moderate ptosis. In recent weeks, we presented Phase III efficacy and safety trial data for RVL at several global eye care conferences, where we received positive feedback from key opinion leaders. As we build out our medical education strategy for RVL, we are also turning our focus to messaging and pre-launch activities,” stated Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer.

“We are also in communication with the FDA regarding arbaclofen ER, a treatment for spasticity in Multiple Sclerosis patients, with a potential NDA amendment submission in the first half of 2020. These advancements in our late-stage pipeline are encouraging as we continue to transition our business to a branded specialty pharmaceuticals company,” added Markison.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were $65.5 million, compared to $66.3 million in the third quarter of 2018;

Net loss was $112.7 million, reflecting an impairment charge of $128.1 million, compared to net loss of $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2018;

was $22.9 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $25.8 million in the third quarter of 2018; and Cash and cash equivalents were $98.0 million and debt (net of deferred financing costs) was $268.1 million as of September 30, 2019.

1Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is more fully described and reconciled from net loss determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in “Presentation of Non-GAAP Measures” and the attached table “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations.”

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenues decreased by $0.9 million to $65.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $66.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018 primarily due to a decrease in net product sales.

Net product sales decreased by $1.4 million to $64.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to $65.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Net sales of methylphenidate ER (including M-72) decreased 46% during the quarter due to additional competitors entering the market resulting in significantly lower net selling prices and volumes, partially offset by lower than estimated product returns. Net sales of venlafaxine extended release tablets (VERT) increased 41% during the quarter compared to the prior year period as a result of higher realized net selling prices due to lower than estimated product returns combined with higher volumes. We expect that additional competition for both methylphenidate ER and VERT from current competitors, as well as additional generic product approvals and launches in the future, if any, will continue to negatively affect our sales of these products during the remainder of 2019 and in future years. Methylphenidate and VERT net sales were favorably impacted by adjustments of approximately $11.6 million in the aggregate, primarily related to product returns reserves during the quarter based on actual product returns experience. There can be no assurance that actual product returns experience and other adjustments will continue to favorably impact net sales in the remainder of 2019 and future years.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $7.3 million during the three months ended September 30, 2019 to $24.8 million as compared to $17.5 million in the three months ended September 30, 2018. The increase in our selling, general and administrative expenses reflects additions to salesforce headcount and marketing costs following the launch of Osmolex ER in the first quarter of 2019, severance costs associated with the salesforce realignment during the third quarter of 2019, and increased share compensation expense and higher costs associated with being a public company.

Research and development expenses decreased by $3.7 million in the three months ended September 30, 2019 to $8.3 million as compared to $12.0 million in the three months ended September 30, 2018. The decrease reflects the completion of the Phase III clinical trial for arbaclofen ER during the first quarter of 2019, partially offset by increased share compensation expense, and the cost of manufacturing development batches of Osmolex ER in the three month period ended September 30, 2018, which costs did not reoccur in 2019.

The Company incurred an impairment of intangible assets charge of $128.1 during the three months ended September 30, 2019, primarily related to the write down to fair value of methylphenidate due to price and volume decreases resulting from competing generic products.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $112.7 million, compared to net loss of $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2019 was $22.9 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $25.8 million in the third quarter of 2018.

For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss (income), the most comparable GAAP financial measure, please see the “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations” table at the end of this press release.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2019, we had cash and cash equivalents of $98.0 million and borrowing availability under our revolving credit facility of $50.0 million. The Company also had debt of $268.1 million (net of deferred financing costs).

Presentation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with GAAP throughout this press release, the Company has presented Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) adjusted for (i) non-operating income or expense, and (ii) the impact of certain non-cash, nonrecurring or other items that are included in net loss and EBITDA that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. In particular, Adjusted EBITDA excludes the following from EBITDA: impairment of intangible assets, management fees, IPO expenses, severance expenses, foreign currency translation, legal settlements and share-based compensation expense. We use Adjusted EBITDA for business planning purposes, in assessing our performance and determining the compensation of substantially all of our employees, including our executive officers, and in measuring our performance relative to that of our competitors. We also believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with useful information to understand our operating results and analyze financial and business trends on a period-to-period basis. Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool, however, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to replace, and should not be considered superior to, the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from similar measures reported by other companies and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled from the net loss as determined under GAAP in the attached table “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that express the Company’s opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results and therefore are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements.” The Company’s actual results may vary significantly from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements, which can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “projects,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates” or “anticipates,” or, in each case, their negatives or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, financial guidance, growth plan, strategies, trends and other events, particularly relating to sales of current products and the development, approval and introduction of new products, FDA and other regulatory applications, approvals and actions, the continuation of historical trends, our ability to operate our business under our new capital and operating structure, and the sufficiency of our cash balances and cash generated from operating and financing activities for future liquidity and capital resource needs. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We may not achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place significant reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. Important factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include the following: our ability to successfully develop or commercialize new products, or do so on a timely or cost effective basis; our dependence on a limited number of products; failures of or delays in clinical trials or other delays in obtaining regulatory approval or commencing product sales for new products; the impact of legal proceedings; our ability to service our substantial debt; our ability to raise additional capital; the impact of competition from both brand and generic companies; any interruption at our manufacturing facility, our warehouses or at facilities operated by third parties that we rely on for our products; our dependence on our major customers; our ability to develop and maintain our sales capabilities; the impact of any litigation related to allegations of infringement of intellectual property; any changes to the coverage and reimbursement levels for our products by governmental authorities and other third-party payors as a result of healthcare reform or otherwise; the impact of any changes in the extensive governmental regulation that we face; manufacturing or quality control issues that we may face; and other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and other filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this release and we do not undertake to publicly update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Conference Call

As previously announced, Osmotica management will host its third quarter 2019 conference call as follows:

Date Friday, November 15, 2019 Time 8:30 a.m. EST Toll free (U.S.) (866) 672-5029 International (409) 217-8312 Webcast (live and replay) www.osmotica.com, under the “Investor & News” section Conference call ID 8189498

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. Our diversified product portfolio in the specialty neurology and women's health therapeutic areas, together with our non-promoted complex formulations of generic drugs, form the foundation of our unwavering commitment to improve patients' lives.

Osmotica has a late‑stage development pipeline highlighted by two NDA candidates that recently completed Phase III clinical trials: arbaclofen ER for spasticity in multiple sclerosis patients and RVL‑1201 for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or droopy eyelid.

Osmotica has operations in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net loss $ (112,704 ) $ (3,606 ) $ (244,260 ) $ (2,675 ) Interest expense and amortization of debt discount 4,504 5,311 13,555 15,396 Income tax benefit (14,623 ) (3,872 ) (26,824 ) (2,898 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 14,614 20,457 50,605 61,323 EBITDA (108,209 ) 18,290 (206,924 ) 71,146 Impairment of intangibles 128,113 6,173 253,879 6,173 Management fees - 250 (43 ) 770 IPO expenses - 1,038 - 1,982 Consulting Fees - Severance expenses 1,275 - 1,638 484 FX translation 363 - 575 - Legal settlements - - 1,002 333 Share compensation expense 1,335 - 3,831 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,877 $ 25,751 $ 53,958 $ 80,888





Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,014 $ 70,834 Trade accounts receivable, net 33,862 56,424 Inventories, net 27,240 24,383 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,186 20,723 Total current assets 167,302 172,364 Property, plant and equipment, net 30,325 31,263 Operating lease assets 5,558 - Intangibles, net 189,324 490,390 Goodwill 100,855 100,855 Deferred taxes 198 - Other non-current assets 611 752 Total assets $ 494,173 $ 795,624 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 9,905 $ 24,870 Accrued liabilities 66,076 87,238 Current portion of long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs 398 1,774 Current portion of lease liability 2,082 - Current portion of obligation under finance leases 130 119 Total current liabilities 78,591 114,001 Long-term debt, net of non-current deferred financing costs 267,661 266,803 Long-term portion of obligation under finance leases 68 138 Long-term portion of lease liability 3,677 - Income taxes payable-long term portion 2,479 2,541 Deferred taxes - 28,294 Total liabilities 352,476 411,777 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares 522 525 Additional paid in capital 489,784 487,288 Accumulated deficit (346,380 ) (102,120 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,229 ) (1,846 ) Total shareholders' equity 141,697 383,847 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 494,173 $ 795,624







Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net product sales $ 64,041 $ 65,444 $ 176,657 $ 196,264 Royalty revenue 1,325 903 2,826 1,656 Licensing and contract revenue 95 (2 ) 637 85 Total revenues 65,461 66,345 180,120 198,005 Cost of goods sold (inclusive of amortization of intangibles) 27,312 33,356 89,160 102,495 Gross profit 38,149 32,989 90,960 95,510 Selling, general and administrative expenses 24,751 17,452 71,919 51,290 Research and development expenses 8,285 11,965 23,410 29,105 Impairment of intangibles 128,113 6,173 253,879 6,173 Total operating expenses 161,149 35,590 349,208 86,568 Operating income (loss) (123,000 ) (2,601 ) (258,248 ) 8,942 Interest expense and amortization of debt discount 4,504 5,311 13,555 15,396 Other non-operating gain (177 ) (434 ) (719 ) (881 ) Total other non-operating expense 4,327 4,877 12,836 14,515 Loss before income taxes (127,327 ) (7,478 ) (271,084 ) (5,573 ) Income tax benefit 14,623 3,872 26,824 2,898 Net loss $ (112,704 ) $ (3,606 ) $ (244,260 ) $ (2,675 ) Other comprehensive loss, net Change in foreign currency translation adjustments (383 ) (148 ) (383 ) (1,239 ) Comprehensive loss $ (113,087 ) $ (3,754 ) $ (244,643 ) $ (3,914 ) Loss per share attributable to shareholders Basic and Diluted $ (2.15 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (4.65 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted average shares basic and diluted Basic and Diluted 52,477 42,862 52,505 42,862







Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (244,260 ) $ (2,675 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 50,605 61,323 Share compensation 3,831 - Loss on sale of fixed and leased assets 75 13 Impairment of intangibles 253,879 6,173 Deferred income tax benefit (28,493 ) (7,508 ) Bad debt provision (160 ) (1,293 ) Amortization of deferred financing and loan origination fees 1,000 1,261 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable, net 22,722 (33,821 ) Inventories, net (2,857 ) (8,647 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,536 811 Trade accounts payable (14,964 ) (9,063 ) Accrued and other current liabilities (21,022 ) 600 Net cash provided by operating activities 32,892 7,174 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from sale of fixed and leased assets 12 10 Payments on disposal of leased assets (34 ) - Purchase of property, plant and equipment (3,042 ) (2,998 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,064 ) (2,988 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payments to affiliates - (2 ) Repurchases of ordinary shares (1,338 ) - Payments on finance lease obligations (97 ) (82 ) Proceeds from insurance financing loan 1,314 975 Repayment of insurance financing loan (2,691 ) (484 ) Repayment of debt - (6,140 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,812 ) (5,733 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 27,016 (1,547 ) Effect on cash of changes in exchange rate 164 (993 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 70,834 34,743 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 98,014 $ 32,203







