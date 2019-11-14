Konica Minolta Honored by The Cannata Report

Earns Three Frank Awards including Best Marketing Strategy, Best Production Print Manufacturer and Best Female Executive

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce it has received three 2019 Frank Awards. The company was honored for the third year in a row for Best Marketing Strategy and also accepted the award for Best Production Print Manufacturer. Laura Blackmer, Senior Vice President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta won the award for Best Female Executive for the fifth consecutive year. Blackmer is the only recipient of this prestigious award since it was introduced five years ago.

The Frank Awards were established by The Cannata Report to recognize excellence in the business technology and imaging industry. The awards are determined by a survey of the independent dealer community based on performances evaluated for the previous calendar year.

The awards were presented at The Cannata Report’s 34th Annual Awards and Charities Dinner on November 7. The event raised $295,000 for Tackle Kids Cancer, a philanthropic program benefitting the Children’s Cancer Institute at Hackensack University Medical Center. Separately, Konica Minolta is a multi-year sponsor of the Tackle Kids Cancer program through its support of fundraising events.

"The Frank Awards are determined by the results of our Annual Dealer Survey of independent dealers nationwide that are the customers of manufacturers and other product and services providers in the imaging industry. That Konica Minolta has been honored with a Frank Award for Best Marketing Strategy three years in a row acknowledges that the independent dealer channel values the company’s support and partnership, and communication approach. That Laura Blackmer has been named Best Female Executive five years in a row is a resounding declaration of her professionalism and leadership," said CJ Cannata, President and CEO, The Cannata Report.

“I’m thrilled to again be honored with this Frank Award. We truly appreciate all the recognition and support from our dealer partners in the print and imaging industry,” said Blackmer. “Konica Minolta is so proud to be part of The Cannata Report’s annual charity event and to support the successful fundraising efforts for the Tackle Kids Cancer program.”

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for twelve consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter.

