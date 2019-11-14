Stephen Odzer Talks About His Support of Agencies that Hire People with Disabilities

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stephen Odzer , businessman and CEO YBT Industries of Henderson, NV, has over 30 years of experience in the distribution industry. He started his career as a self-made businessman at the age of 18 when he formed his first company out of his parents’ basement when he was 18. Aside from being a successful entrepreneur who won the title of Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in 2000 in the area of distribution, Stephen Odzer is a big supporter of agencies that hire people with disabilities.As a businessman who has formed many companies throughout the years, Stephen Odzer understands the importance of promoting equality among those with disabilities. He takes his work supporting agencies that hire people with disabilities seriously. Hiring people with disabilities has many benefits for the individual and their entire family, and Stephen Odzer is a family man before anything else.According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, out of all the people without a disability of working age, 7 out of 10 have a job. However, out of those individuals of working age suffering from a disability, only 2 out of 10 have a job. Stephen Odzer believes the gap is far too wide. Stephen Odzer, as a business owner, encourages companies to focus on hiring people with disabilities to close down this gap.Employees with disabilities tend to be more valuable employees, explains Stephen Odzer. A study conducted by the Institute for Corporate Productivity showed that 3 out of 4 employers surveyed believed their employees with disabilities excelled at their job. Employees with disabilities demonstrated more motivation, engagement, high-quality work, dependability, and attendance.Since employees with disabilities tend to be a lot more enthusiastic, they tend to elevate the morale in the workplace. Employees like to be around other employees who are positive and can offer some level of motivation and have a great attitude. Those employees with disabilities can also help enhance and increase the productivity of a business. Stephen Odzer knows first-hand, as a business owner, that employees with disabilities offer unique skills and experiences that enhance productivity.Aside from supporting agencies that hire people with disabilities, Stephen Odzer is also a large supporter of the AHRC Foundation, Bris Avrohom, Jewish and Non-Jewish causes, and Arab/Jewish business cooperation. When he’s not splitting his time between Nevada and New York taking care of business, Stephen likes to run around with his nine grandchildren or attending a Yankees game with one of his seven children.



