UN highlights Angola's solidarity

Dundo, ANGOLA, November 14 - Resident coordinator of the United Nations (UN) in Angola, Paolo Balladelli, Wednesday stressed the support of the Angolan government in welcoming refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for the past two years. ,

According to the official, who witnessed the beginning of the second phase of voluntary and organized repatriation, Angola by welcoming and guaranteeing the safety of 35 thousand people, especially children and pregnant women, who were at risk of life, due to the "serious" political and ethnic conflicts, gave Africa and the World an example of solidarity and brotherhood.

The coordinator also highlighted Angola's "unconditional" support in the process of spontaneous and voluntary repatriation of 14,700 refugees, who at the dawn of 19 August decided unilaterally to return to their country of origin.

In the first phase of voluntary and organized repatriation, 1,439 refugees returned to Kassai Province (DRC) through the Nachiri border.

Already in this second phase, refugees will be repatriated to Central Kassai province, with the first convoy carrying 200 citizens, including adults, children, pregnant women and young people.

About 5,000 refugees will be repatriated in the two provinces (Kassai and Central Kassai) by December of this year.

In the process, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has provided means of transport, food, medical care, as well as providing about US $ 120 and Congolese francs for the socioeconomic reintegration of each refugee.

The total number of DRC citizens at that time in Angola, in Lunda Norte province, in particular, reached 35,000. Of these number, 23,686 were received at the Lóvua refugee camp, while the remaining 11,331 were distributed to the provincial communities.

