Angola, Ethiopia envisage to sign legal agreements

Addis Ababa, ANGOLA, November 14 - Angola and Ethiopia are preparing to sign three legal instruments in February 2020 in Addis Ababa, on the sidelines of the Summit of Heads of State and Government, in the framework of the common interest of strengthening cooperation. ,

The legal agreements are the memorandums on the Establishment of Political Consultations, the Visa Waiver Agreement on Diplomatic and Service Passports and the General Agreement on Economic and Technical-Scientific Cooperation, which topped the meeting held today in Addis Ababa, between the Angolan Ambassador, Francisco da Cruz and the Director for Africa of the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ketema Haile.

Francisco da Cruz said that Angola is also interested in benefiting from Ethiopian assistance in the transport sector, based on an existing aviation agreement, as well as tourism, namely the preservation of historical sites and training of staff.

In his turn the Ethiopian government, according to Ketema Haile, is open to the exchange of experiences in the agricultural sector, export of field products and to benefit from Angola's experience in the mining and manufacturing industries.

However it was agreed that to achieve this goals as well as the creation of a Joint Cooperation Commission, a meeting will be held late this month in Luanda between delegations from both countries.

The meeting held today in Addis Ababa followed another meeting two weeks ago at the same venue, where both sides considered the possibilities for various reciprocal investment.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.