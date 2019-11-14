CAN to Present Prestigious Caregiving Award to Senator Tom Udall

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caregiver Action Network (CAN), the nation’s leading family caregiver organization, presented the 2019 Caregiving Leader in Congress Award to U.S. Senator Tom Udall (D-NM). Presented annually, the Caregiving Leader in Congress Award was created in 2014 to recognize members of Congress who have worked to support family caregiving issues on the highest level. Sen. Udall’s work perfectly embodies what the Caregiving Leader in Congress Award was created to recognize.

Senator Tom Udall has used his powerful position to magnify the needs of America’s family caregivers. He is receiving this year’s Caregiving Leader in Congress Award in recognition of his leadership on Care Corps Demonstration Act.

“Caregiver Action Network is pleased to honor Senator Tom Udall for being a powerful and influential voice for caregiving and family caregivers,” said John Schall, CEO of Caregiver Action Network. “Sen. Udall, through his leadership with the Care Corps Demonstration Act, is helping to strengthen America’s caregiving workforce. He is exactly the type of leader CAN had in mind when we created the Caregiving Leader in Congress Award.”

“Millions of caregivers across the country, including in my home state of New Mexico, selflessly devote their time to caring for a family member, friend, or member of their community,” Sen. Udall said. “I am humbled to receive this honor from CAN, and I will continue fighting to pass legislation to ease caregivers’ burdens and give them the resources they need.”

Past Caregiving Leader in Congress Award honorees include Congressman Gregg Harper (R-MS), Congressman Steny Hoyer (D-MD), Congressman Tom Reed (R-NY), Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM), Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), Senator Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-PA), and Congresswoman Nita Lowey (D-NY).

About CAN

Caregiver Action Network (www.CaregiverAction.org) is the nation’s leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or the frailties of old age. CAN serves a broad spectrum of family caregivers ranging from the parents of children with significant health needs, to the families and friends of wounded soldiers; from a young couple dealing with a diagnosis of MS, to adult children caring for parents with Alzheimer’s disease. CAN reaches caregivers on multiple platforms. CAN (the National Family Caregivers Association) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing education, peer support, and resources to family caregivers across the country free of charge.

