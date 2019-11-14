Fintech Block Chain Market Projected To Grow at A CAGR 76.2% By 2025 | AWS, IBM, Microsoft, Ripple, Chain, Earthport, Bitfury, BTL Group, Oracle, Digital Asset, Circle, Factom

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Fintech Block Chain Market accounted for USD 232.0 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 76.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.



A DBMR team of experts and professionals from various streams and verticals bring along crucial tried-and-tested skills, approaches, and techniques to conduct research and analysis, and deliver accurate and reliable forecasts on all global markets. The report analyses and examines the important industry trends, market size, market share estimates, and sales volume with which businesses can guess the strategies to increase their return on investment (ROI). This Fintech Block Chain Market report is spread across several pages and provides most recent industry data, market future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving revenue growth and profitability.

Prominent market player analysis-

AWS

IBM

Microsoft

Ripple

Chain

Earthport

Bitfury

BTL Group

Oracle

Digital Asset

Circle

Factom

AlphaPoint

Coinbase

Abra

Auxesis Group

BitPay

BlockCypher

Applied Blockchain

RecordesKeeper

Symbiont

Guardtime

Cambridge Blockchain

Tradle

Blockchain Advisory Mauritius Foundation

among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Fintech Block Chain Market

The Global Fintech Block Chain market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of Fintech block chain market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Crucial points offered in this research report:

— Fintech block chain research offers top companies list that is finding the inorganic extension.

— Shows distinct impending relation and ingrained contracts between key vendors and raw material suppliers and distributors.

— Success and advancement factors of fintech block chain industry are served in this research report.

— Proficient SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) and PESTEL (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal) study are ultimate.

— Product capacity, import/send-out detail, gross margin, forecast planning and approaches, supply-chain study, and different technological advancement of top key vendors are cited in fintech block chain research report.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

High compatibility with financial services industry ecosystem.

Rising cryptocurrency market capitalization in equity market.

New breed of programmable block chain platforms.

Security challenges and issues.

Lack of block chain applications and use cases.

Breakdown of Fintech Block Chain Market

By Application

(Smart contracts, Identity management and others),

By Provider

(Middleware providers and others),

By organization Size

(Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large enterprises),

By Industry Vertical

(Banking and Others)

By Geographical Segments

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

