TrueCar to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

The Stephens 2019 Nashville Investment Conference to be held on Wednesday, November 13 – Friday, November 15 at the Omni Nashville Hotel in Nashville, TN. TrueCar is scheduled to present on Thursday, November 14 at 11:45 a.m. PT./2:45 p.m. ET.

The RBC 2019 Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference to be held on Tuesday, November 19 to Wednesday, November 20. TrueCar is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 20 at 10:20 a.m. PT./1:20 p.m. ET.

The presentations will be webcast live on the Internet, accessible through the Investor Relations section of TrueCar's website at ir.true.com. In addition to the live webcast, replays will be available on TrueCar's website for 90 days following each event.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) is a digital automotive marketplace that provides comprehensive pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars and enables consumers to engage with TrueCar Certified Dealers who are committed to providing a superior purchase experience. TrueCar operates its own branded site and its nationwide network of more than 16,500 Certified Dealers, and also powers car-buying programs for some of the largest U.S. membership and service organizations, including USAA, AARP, American Express, AAA and Sam's Club. Nearly half of all new car buyers engage with the TrueCar network during their purchasing process. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

