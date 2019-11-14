MERGER ALERT – AYR and MFSF: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Aircastle Limited (NYSE: AYR)

Merger Announcement: November 6, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, Aircastle shareholders will receive $32.00 in cash for each common share of Aircastle (other than shares already owned by Marubeni and its affiliates).

To learn more about the AYR investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/aircastle-limited

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MFSF)

Merger Announcement: October 29, 2019

Transaction Details: Under the terms of the deal, shareholders of MutualFirst will be entitled to receive 2.4 shares of Northwest common stock for each common share of MutualFirst they own.

To learn more about the MFSF investigation and your rights, go to: https://www.zlk.com/mna/mutualfirst-financial-inc

