Sitetracker and Carahsoft Partner to Manage Deployment of Critical Infrastructure for Government Agencies

Sitetracker’s Project, Asset and Work Management Platform Available to Public Sector and Reseller Partners through Carahsoft SEWP, NASPO and NCPA Contracts

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif. and RESTON, Va., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sitetracker , the global standard for managing high volume critical infrastructure projects, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership to make Sitetracker’s project management platform available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contract, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) cooperative purchasing contracts.



“The public sector deserves innovative, powerful technology when deploying critical infrastructure assets," said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker. "Sitetracker will empower government agencies to efficiently deploy critical infrastructure thanks to intelligent project templates, automated reports and dashboards, and easy-to-use technology that unites entire deployment teams.”

Carahsoft and Sitetracker will work together to bring modern Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology, process standardization, and full-lifecycle project and asset management to the public sector. Telecom, utility and energy companies are reaping the benefits of Sitetracker's powerful workflow, automation and reporting functionalities to accelerate speed to completion, reduce cycle times and maximize portfolio value.

“We’re pleased to add Sitetracker to our portfolio of Salesforce AppExchange partners,” said Bethany Blackwell, Director of the Salesforce Team at Carahsoft. “Our distribution partnership with Sitetracker will allow us to provide our government customers and resellers with a simple-to-use platform that empowers them to plan, deploy, maintain and grow critical infrastructure assets.”

All Sitetracker solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and NASPO ValuePoint and NCPA cooperative purchasing contracts. For more information, contact the Sitetracker team at Carahsoft at (877) SFD-C007 or SalesforceISV@carahsoft.com .

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker, Inc. powers the successful deployment of critical infrastructure. As the global standard for managing high-volume projects, the Sitetracker Platform enables growth-focused innovators to optimize the entire asset lifecycle. From the field to the decision makers, Sitetracker enables stakeholders to perfect how they plan, deploy, maintain, and grow their capital asset portfolios. Market leaders in the telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy industries — such as Verizon, Nokia, Fortis, Alphabet, British Telecom, and Vodafone — rely on Sitetracker to manage millions of sites and projects representing over $19 billion of portfolio holdings globally. For more information, visit https://www.sitetracker.com/ .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.