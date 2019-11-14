Variety Cruises launches new itineraries in Tahiti and French Polynesia On its elegant 50 passenger Sail Cruiser Panorama II Itineraries include Bora Bora, Huahine and Moorea As well as Rangiroa and the less explored Tuamotu Islands

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the best way to truly experience Tahiti and Bora Bora and enjoy the crystal clear lagoons of French Polynesia? Set sail on a mega yacht with Variety Cruises! The award winning cruise line launched a new French Polynesia itinerary that has departures starting from December 2020 through March 2021. A wonderful way to escape from the cold winter weather, enjoy Christmas and celebrate the New Year!





Sculpted by its lush green landscapes, crystal clear water and white, pink and black sand beaches, the French Polynesian Islands are, without a doubt, among the most beautiful places on Earth. Variety Cruises guests will be able to indulge in the laid-back Polynesian way, while an on-board chef is prepared to deliver the most delectable meals based on local cuisines, seafood, taro and fruits.





From the moment the guests board the Variety Cruises 25 cabin Motor-Sailer, the Panorama II, they will be welcomed by a crew that pays special attention to ensuring a wonderful mega yacht experience.





Whether guests are jumping off the sports platform of the Panorama II to snorkel or swim in the bright blue waters, or adventuring through the jungles to discover the hidden waterfalls of Raiatea guided by an on-board naturalist, there is no better way to experience the incredible islands of the South Pacific than by small ship. Unlike competitors with similar itineraries and ships hosting up to 300 passengers, with Variety Cruises’ guests receive the most intimate of experiences while on board a yacht that feels like their own.





Guests can select from a cruise itinerary for either 7 nights and 8 days exploring the Tahiti and all but one Society Islands, or for an extended holiday sailing 11 nights and 12 days adventuring through the Society Islands as well as the Tuamotu Islands during Christmas and New Year’s.





Variety Cruises offers the most intimate of vacations with their small yachts and a 2 to 1 passenger to crew ratio. Enjoy the small ship advantages of being able to visit ports that larger cruise ships cannot access, and the relaxation that comes with being on a cruise that also offers one of the most culturally-enriching experiences of a lifetime.







Itinerary Highlights

Papeete, Tahiti: Embark and disembark from the beautiful island of Tahiti, home to one of the only real cities in the French Polynesia.After venturing through the lush coastline, home to black sand beaches and tropical gardens, check out the exotic Papeete market.

Bora Bora: Known for being one of the most beautiful places on earth, Bora Bora is an ideal vacation destination. Soak up the sun on the white sands of Matira Beach or take part in the optional excursions of snorkeling, island tours, or lagoon voyages.

Huahine: Home to the highest concentration of ancient temples in French Polynesia, Huahine is considered the cradle of Polynesian culture. Join our naturalist…etc.

Taha’a: This 33 square mile island is home to a true botanical paradise. Visit some of the French Polynesia finest vanilla plantations, enjoy the local fresh produce and snorkel through the beautiful waters.

Raiatea: Translated as “faraway heaven,” Raiatea is known for its immense cultural history. Lead by our naturalist, venture up the Faaroa River by kayak and visit the ancientMarae Taputapuatea, a recent UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Mo’orea: This heart shaped island is known for its laid-back charm, massive volcanic mountains and sandy beaches. Our naturalist offers a choice of optional excursions, snorkeling with and feeding the stingrays, or taking part in the 3-hour Coconuts Hiking Tour.







Sailing Dates: December 10, 2020 - March 26, 2021

Starting from only $2,290 USD

Note: 10% Introductory Discount valid through October 10, 2020

Booking code: TAH2019







THE VARIETY CRUISES DIFFERENCE

· Private Yacht Cruise Experience, with no more than 72 fellow passengers

· Boutique-size yachts that dock right in ports not accessible by large ships

· Carefully crafted itineraries focused on the destination

· Ample leisure time in each port including overnights

· Mediterranean fusion cuisine with a strong local influence depending on the destination

· Personalized service on board provided by experienced and finely trained crew

· Small group shore excursions – Immersion in the destination

· Swimming platforms allowing guests to swim, snorkel, kayak and more

· Yacht Deck Barbecues & Private Events on shore

ABOUT VARIETY CARES

Variety Cruises’ Mission includes a commitment to provide in depth local experiences wherever Variety Cruises sails, while fostering sustainable practices and respecting the environment and cultural ethics of the destinations visited. Toward this end, the Variety Foundation (a US-based 501 C 3) was created. The Variety Foundation is working to provide an organized way to make contributions in support of local initiatives, like education and schools, as well as local foundations already in place. https://varietycruises.com/the-company2

ABOUT VARIETY CRUISES

A leader in small ship cruising, Variety Cruises won USA Today Readers Choice World’s Best Boutique Cruise Line 2016, Cruise Critic Editor’s Choice Best for Yacht Cruises, Scenic Nature Cruises Tourism Awards 2015 & 2016 Best for Small Ship Cruising in Greece, and Conde Nast Traveler Best Small Ship Cruise Line in Greece; Variety Cruises is the largest Mega Yachts operator in the Mediterranean and one of the top 3 worldwide in the Small Ship market.

