$15+ Billion Whey Protein Markets: World Review 2012-2019 and Forecast to 2024

Dublin, Nov. 14, 2019 -- The "Global Whey Protein Market Outlook: Industry Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation 2012-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Whey Protein Market reached US$ 9,970.22 Million in 2018. Moreover, the market is expected to garner US$ 15,367.03 Million by the end of 2024 by registering a CAGR of 7.59% across the globe.



The global demand for Whey Protein is increasing on the back of rising millennial population around the globe. Further, rising health awareness among people is also increasing the adoption of protein supplements in their regular diet.



The Global Whey Protein market is segmented on the basis of product type into Hydrolyzed Whey Protein, Whey Protein Concentrate, Whey Protein Isolate and Native Whey Protein. Among these segments, Whey Protein Concentrate segment (36.27% share in 2018) occupies the largest market of Whey Protein across the globe. Further, Whey Protein Concentrate segment is anticipated to reach US$ 1,655.29 Million by the end of 2024 from US$ 1,216.5 Million in 2018. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.35% over the forecast period. In addition Whey Protein Concentrate is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.5% in 2024 as compared to previous year.



North America is slated to account for a share of 31.57% by 2024 in the Whey Protein market. The growth in the region can be attributed to increase in disposable income of the people over the forecast period which is also expected to impel the growth of Whey Protein market in the North America. U.S. is the prominent market driving the growth in the region. Additionally, U.S. Whey Protein market reached US$ 2,380 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3,481.83 Million by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 6.64% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2024. U.S. Whey Protein market is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 6.79% in 2024 as compared to previous year.



Asia-Pacific is expected to account for a share of 23.63% by 2024 in the Whey Protein market. The growth in the region can be attributed to increase in awareness for fitness and health over the forecast period which is also expected to propel the growth of Whey Protein market in the Asia-Pacific region. China is the prominent market driving the growth in the region. Additionally, China Whey Protein market reached US$ 572.23 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 924.15 Million by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 8.41% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2024. China Whey Protein market is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 8.56% in 2024 as compared to previous year.



Middle East and Africa (MEA) is anticipated to account for a share of 6.12% by 2024 in the Whey Protein market. The growth in the region can be attributed to growing trade activities over the forecast period which is also expected to boost the growth of Whey Protein market in the this region. MEA Whey Protein market reached US$ 675.48 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 940.46 Million by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 5.75% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2024. Middle East and Africa Whey Protein market is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.87% in 2024 as compared to previous year.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Product Overview



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Variables (Dependent and Independent)

3.2. Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model



4. Executive Summary-Global Whey Protein Market



5. Average Pricing Analysis



6. Top Countries with Highest Demand for Whey Protein, 2018



7. Policy and Regulatory Landscape



8. Industry Analysis

8.1. Porter's Five Forces Model



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Restraints

9.3. Trends

9.4. Opportunities



10. Global Whey Protein-Risk Analysis

10.1. Demand Risk Analysis

10.2. Supply Risk Analysis



11. Global Whey Protein Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2024F

11.1.1. By Value (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2013-2024F

11.2. Market Share and Forecast, 2012-2024F

11.2.1. By Product Type

11.2.1.1. Whey Protein Market Share (%), By Product Type (2012-2024F)

11.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Product Type

11.2.1.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2012-2024F, By Product Type

11.2.2. By Form

11.2.2.1. Whey Protein Market Share (%), By Form (2012-2024F)

11.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Form

11.2.2.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2012-2024F, By Form

11.2.3. By Distribution Channel

11.2.3.1. Whey Protein Market Share (%), By Distribution Channel (2012-2024F)

11.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Distribution Channel

11.2.3.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2012-2024F, By Distribution Channel

11.2.4. By Price

11.2.4.1. Whey Protein Market Share (%), By Price (2012-2024F)

11.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Price

11.2.4.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2012-2024F, By Price

11.2.5. By Application

11.2.5.1. Whey Protein Market Share (%), By Application (2012-2024F)

11.2.5.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Application

11.2.5.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2012-2024F, By Application

11.2.6. By Region

11.2.6.1. Whey Protein Market Share (%), By Region (2018, 2024F)



12. North America Whey Protein Market Outlook



13. Europe Whey Protein Market Outlook



14. Asia-Pacific Whey Protein Market Outlook



15. Latin America Whey Protein Market Outlook



16. Middle East & Africa Whey Protein Market Outlook



17. Competitive Landscape

17.1. Competitive Positioning of Major Players in Global Whey Protein Market

17.2. Company Profiles

17.2.1. Arla Foods

17.2.1.1. Company Overview

17.2.1.2. Business Strategy

17.2.1.3. Key Product Offerings

17.2.1.4. Financial Performance

17.2.1.5. Key Performance Indicators

17.2.1.6. Risk Analysis

17.2.1.7. Recent Development

17.2.1.8. Regional Presence

17.2.1.9. SWOT Analysis

17.2.2. Nestl

17.2.3. Hilmar Cheese Company Inc.

17.2.4. Tatua Co-operative Dairy Company Ltd.

17.2.5. Glanbia plc

17.2.6. Agropur

17.2.7. SiS (Science in Sport) Ltd.

17.2.8. Kerry Inc.

17.2.9. Saputo inc.

17.2.10. Valio Oy

17.2.11. Other Prominent Players



18. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6l7dmf

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

