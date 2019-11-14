$15+ Billion Whey Protein Markets: World Review 2012-2019 and Forecast to 2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Whey Protein Market Outlook: Industry Analysis & Opportunity Evaluation 2012-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Whey Protein Market reached US$ 9,970.22 Million in 2018. Moreover, the market is expected to garner US$ 15,367.03 Million by the end of 2024 by registering a CAGR of 7.59% across the globe.
The global demand for Whey Protein is increasing on the back of rising millennial population around the globe. Further, rising health awareness among people is also increasing the adoption of protein supplements in their regular diet.
The Global Whey Protein market is segmented on the basis of product type into Hydrolyzed Whey Protein, Whey Protein Concentrate, Whey Protein Isolate and Native Whey Protein. Among these segments, Whey Protein Concentrate segment (36.27% share in 2018) occupies the largest market of Whey Protein across the globe. Further, Whey Protein Concentrate segment is anticipated to reach US$ 1,655.29 Million by the end of 2024 from US$ 1,216.5 Million in 2018. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 5.35% over the forecast period. In addition Whey Protein Concentrate is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.5% in 2024 as compared to previous year.
North America is slated to account for a share of 31.57% by 2024 in the Whey Protein market. The growth in the region can be attributed to increase in disposable income of the people over the forecast period which is also expected to impel the growth of Whey Protein market in the North America. U.S. is the prominent market driving the growth in the region. Additionally, U.S. Whey Protein market reached US$ 2,380 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3,481.83 Million by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 6.64% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2024. U.S. Whey Protein market is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 6.79% in 2024 as compared to previous year.
Asia-Pacific is expected to account for a share of 23.63% by 2024 in the Whey Protein market. The growth in the region can be attributed to increase in awareness for fitness and health over the forecast period which is also expected to propel the growth of Whey Protein market in the Asia-Pacific region. China is the prominent market driving the growth in the region. Additionally, China Whey Protein market reached US$ 572.23 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 924.15 Million by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 8.41% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2024. China Whey Protein market is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 8.56% in 2024 as compared to previous year.
Middle East and Africa (MEA) is anticipated to account for a share of 6.12% by 2024 in the Whey Protein market. The growth in the region can be attributed to growing trade activities over the forecast period which is also expected to boost the growth of Whey Protein market in the this region. MEA Whey Protein market reached US$ 675.48 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 940.46 Million by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 5.75% over the forecast period i.e. 2020-2024. Middle East and Africa Whey Protein market is expected to achieve Y-o-Y growth rate of 5.87% in 2024 as compared to previous year.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Product Overview
2. Assumptions and Acronyms
3. Research Methodology
3.1. Variables (Dependent and Independent)
3.2. Multi Factor Based Sensitivity Model
4. Executive Summary-Global Whey Protein Market
5. Average Pricing Analysis
6. Top Countries with Highest Demand for Whey Protein, 2018
7. Policy and Regulatory Landscape
8. Industry Analysis
8.1. Porter's Five Forces Model
9. Market Dynamics
9.1. Drivers
9.2. Restraints
9.3. Trends
9.4. Opportunities
10. Global Whey Protein-Risk Analysis
10.1. Demand Risk Analysis
10.2. Supply Risk Analysis
11. Global Whey Protein Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2024F
11.1.1. By Value (USD Million) & Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2013-2024F
11.2. Market Share and Forecast, 2012-2024F
11.2.1. By Product Type
11.2.1.1. Whey Protein Market Share (%), By Product Type (2012-2024F)
11.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Product Type
11.2.1.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2012-2024F, By Product Type
11.2.2. By Form
11.2.2.1. Whey Protein Market Share (%), By Form (2012-2024F)
11.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Form
11.2.2.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2012-2024F, By Form
11.2.3. By Distribution Channel
11.2.3.1. Whey Protein Market Share (%), By Distribution Channel (2012-2024F)
11.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Distribution Channel
11.2.3.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2012-2024F, By Distribution Channel
11.2.4. By Price
11.2.4.1. Whey Protein Market Share (%), By Price (2012-2024F)
11.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Price
11.2.4.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2012-2024F, By Price
11.2.5. By Application
11.2.5.1. Whey Protein Market Share (%), By Application (2012-2024F)
11.2.5.2. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Application
11.2.5.3. Market Contribution and BPS Analysis, 2012-2024F, By Application
11.2.6. By Region
11.2.6.1. Whey Protein Market Share (%), By Region (2018, 2024F)
12. North America Whey Protein Market Outlook
13. Europe Whey Protein Market Outlook
14. Asia-Pacific Whey Protein Market Outlook
15. Latin America Whey Protein Market Outlook
16. Middle East & Africa Whey Protein Market Outlook
17. Competitive Landscape
17.1. Competitive Positioning of Major Players in Global Whey Protein Market
17.2. Company Profiles
17.2.1. Arla Foods
17.2.1.1. Company Overview
17.2.1.2. Business Strategy
17.2.1.3. Key Product Offerings
17.2.1.4. Financial Performance
17.2.1.5. Key Performance Indicators
17.2.1.6. Risk Analysis
17.2.1.7. Recent Development
17.2.1.8. Regional Presence
17.2.1.9. SWOT Analysis
17.2.2. Nestl
17.2.3. Hilmar Cheese Company Inc.
17.2.4. Tatua Co-operative Dairy Company Ltd.
17.2.5. Glanbia plc
17.2.6. Agropur
17.2.7. SiS (Science in Sport) Ltd.
17.2.8. Kerry Inc.
17.2.9. Saputo inc.
17.2.10. Valio Oy
17.2.11. Other Prominent Players
18. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6l7dmf
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.