Histology and Cytology Market To Reach USD 30,543.4 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Histology and Cytology Market Size – USD 11,057.7 million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.6%, Histology and Cytology Industry Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Histology and Cytology

/EIN News/ -- New york, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising prevalence of cancer, growing standardization of pathological laboratories, technological advancements in diagnostic and molecular techniques for histology and cytology procedures, and favorable reimbursements for cancer screening and laboratory tests are major factors contributing to high CAGR of Histology and Cytology market during the forecast period.

According to the recent analysis of Reports and Data, the global histology and cytology market was valued at USD 11,057.7 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 30,543.4 million by the year 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.6%. Histology and Cytology procedures are related to the diagnosis of diseases and other conditions. Histology is the study of human tissues, which includes structure and function, whereas cytology is the study of human cells. Histology and cytology market had experienced a huge growth with regards to healthcare industries as several fatal diseases can be diagnosed through these clinical studies.

Currently, use of molecular techniques is a widely accepted method in histology and cytology as an enabler of morphology for diagnosing and prognosing. Moreover, the study of markers of therapeutic response has been helpful in some types of neoplasms for diagnosing cancer. There are numerous advantages in the use of cytological material to perform molecular studies: ease of obtaining fresh sample, ability to check the quality of the sample immediately after draw and better preservation of DNA and RNA.

The possibility of using genomic and proteomic research in small quantities of sample obtained by fine-needle aspiration (ENA) can minimize invasive procedures and allow the monitoring of cancer, thereby increasing the demand of histology and cytology procedures. PCR, microarrays, proteomic and other sequencing methodologies are now being validated in cytological samples. Proper specimen processing is of utmost importance in maintaining morphology and nucleic acid integrity. The role of the cytopathologist is mandatory in the collection and selection of cells. Histopathology evaluation basically compares diseased or experimentally altered tissues with matching sample from healthy or control counterparts. Therefore, it is very important to rigor-ously standardize every histology process (i.e., specimen sam-pling, trimming, embedding, sectioning, and staining). Cytology allows the identification of malignancy from a small quantity of cells.

Cervical Pap smears are the most widely accepted example of this kind of testing and have dramatically reduced the incidence of cervical carcinoma. Cytology provides patients a minimally or non-invasive means of obtaining samples and allows analysis of samples such as exfoliated cells in sputum and urine, and pleural, pericardial, cyst fluids. Fine needle aspiration provides cell samples from small lesions, and under image guidance from inaccessible sites such as the lung, head of pancreas and para-aortic lymph nodes. Specimens are often very small and to obtain maximum utility, the process should be performed by trained technicians and using proper and high-end cytology and histology equipment. Growing awareness about the screening of cancer and technological advancements in the cell and tissue studies are likely to boost the demand during the forecast period.

An increasing number of well-equipped clinical laboratories in developing countries and favorable reimbursement for cancer screening and laboratory tests are likely to propel market growth. Advancements in cytology and histology save time for pathologists, making the service more cost-effective. Low cost, high sensitivity, and adequate specificity associated with cytology examination procedure will further bolster the histology and cytology market growth. Efficient testing of samples can result in cost-saving and faster outcomes to patients and increasing awareness of individuals about their health. Stringent regulation is one of the key factors for hampering the growth of histology and cytology market.

The use of histology and cytology in the diagnosis of infectious diseases has been well established. Microscopic identification of a virus or bacteria by its morphological features on staining continues to be the accepted means of diagnostic histology; but recent developments in immunohistochemistry and molecular diagnostics will definitely be more rapid and also specific. However, the routine histological identification of pathogens cannot replace conventional microbiologic culture techniques.

The successful characterization of the infectious disease pathology requires the proper characterization of the inflammatory response, knowledge of associated pathogens, use of special histology and cytology-based stains and, in some instances, use of highly specific molecular technologies. If microbiologists, pathologists, clinicians and equipment manufacturers work together, timely and often proper diagnosis of many difficult-to-diagnose diseases can be efficiently executed. Before culturing, all biopsies should be investigated for the presence of pathogen or suggestive features leading to infection. Important information is often missed if careful microscopic visualization of the tissue sample is not carried out, thus, there is an urgent need for effective histology and cytology techniques to diagnose chronic diseases.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Roche launched the VENTANA DP 200 slide scanner which is a high-speed slide scanner for digital pathology in March 2018. It reduces workflow errors and improves image quality. Such product launches are expected to drive histology and cytology market

Cytology testing attributed to large disease prevalence and adoption of the test for cervix screening. The segment can maintain its leading position during the forecast period due to the recent entry of various tests and advantages over histology such as faster analysis and cost-effectiveness

Flow Cytometry sub-segment was expected to show the maximum CAGR during the forecast period within the test type segmentation of the histology and cytology. This segment is used to detect and measure characteristics of cell mainly used in laboratories which contribute to the market growth of this product segment

The histology and cytology market will prove advantageous to the Asia-Pacific region to a great extent. It’s CAGR was the highest amongst all regions during the forecast period.The major factor driving the growth of this market is the huge population density in countries like India and China and increasing awareness about these tests

In September 2018, Phillips launched computational pathology software, Tissue Mark, for automated ovarian and prostate tumor detection, which provides doctors and lab technicians with an effective histology and cytology diagnosis tool

Some of the key players operating in the histology and cytology market are Abbott Laboratories; Becton Dickinson and Company; BrandTech Scientific, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Hologic, Inc.; Life Technologies Corporation; Sysmex Corporation; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Southwest Precision Instruments, and Trivitron Healthcare

Segments covered in the report:

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Histology and cytology market based on type, disease type, treatment type, test type, end-use and region:

Type of Examination in Histology and Cytology market (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cytology Cervical Cancer Breast Cancer Other Cancers

Histology

Test Type in Histology and Cytology market (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Microscopy methods Cytochemistry and histochemistry Immunohistochemistry and Immunofluorescence

Flow cytometry

Molecular genetic methods Cytogenic tests karyotyping fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) Polymerase chain reaction Others



End-use of Histology and Cytology market (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals/Clinics

Biopharmaceuticals companies

Academia

Other end-users

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

