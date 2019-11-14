World 5G Market Outlook to 2026: Extending Human Eyesight, Extending Human Senses

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G - Extending Human Eyesight, Extending Human Senses: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2020 to 2026" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 2019 study has 246 pages, 121 tables and figures. The leading vendors in the 5G market have invested in high-quality technology and processes to develop leading edge monitoring and digital triggering activation capability. 5G is the most disruptive force seen in centuries. 5G markets are going from $31 billion in 2020 to $11 trillion by 2026. It has more far-reaching effect than a stronger military than technology than anything.



5G markets encompass virtualization, cloud, edge, and functional splits. As 5G networks come online in 2020, they require increasing sophistication from mobile operators. The challenge going forward in mobile network buildout is to bring together a growing number of LTE and 5G radio access technologies. A range of connectivity services is needed. APIs are needed in each small cell to manage connectivity to a number of customer sensors that are implemented in different segments.



The 5G sales at $31.3 billion in 2020 are forecast to reach $11.2 trillion in 2026. Networks spending has been transformed from macrocell tower dominance to 80% of spending on infrastructure and equipment for 5G. 5G supports wireless communications across short distances. All the indoor and outdoor places need to increase wireless coverage, providing significant market growth for 5G.



The digital economy, self-driving cars, drones, smart traffic lights, and smart connectivity of sensor enabled edge devices to need more wireless coverage. According to leader of the team that prepared the research, 5G suppliers have a focus on broadband improvement. Power and performance are being improved. 5G improves transmission coverage and density.



This 5G coverage is needed as IoT, the Internet of things and smartphone video increase transmission needs.

Key Topics Covered



1. 5G Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 5G Market Description

1.2 5G Total Cost of Ownership (TCO)

1.3 5G Wireless Connectivity Opens Trillion Dollar Markets



2. 5G Market Leaders and Forecasts

2.1 5G Market Driving Forces

2.2 5G Market Shares and Market Leaders

2.2.1 5G Ethernet Infrastructure

2.2.2 Data Center Storage Market Shares, Dollars, Worldwide

2.2.3 Microsoft Market Presence

2.2.4 Mega Data Center Orchestration Software

2.2.5 Data-Center Component Suppliers

2.2.6 Scaling Up as a Basic Function of The Mega Data Center Network

2.2.7 Data Center Fabric Scalability

2.2.8 Mobile Telecom Companies

2.2.9 Ericsson 5G Network Transformation

2.2.10 Samsung Active in 5G

2.2.11 Huawei Active in 5G

2.2.12 5G Modems: Qualcomm

2.2.13 Intel 5G End to End Solutions

2.2.14 5G Wearable Technology

2.3 5G Market Forecasts

2.3.1 5G Tablets, Apps, and Smart Phones

2.4 5G Market Segments

2.4.1 Carrier Investment in 5G

2.4.2 5G Telecommunications Carrier Segment, Market Forecast

2.4.3 5G Healthcare

2.4.4 Electric Cars Market Shares

2.4.5 Self-Driving Cars / Automotive 5G

2.4.6 Self-Driving Cars, Light Trucks, SUVs

2.4.7 Self-Driving Car and Light Truck Market Shares

2.4.8 5G Electric Cars with Autonomous Features Segment

2.4.9 5G Smart Cities / Smart Homes Segment

2.4.10 5G Service Robots Segment

2.4.11 5G Drones Segment

2.4.12 5G Supply Chain Segment, Market and Market Forecast, Dollars and % Growth, Worldwide, 2020-2026

2.4.13 5G Transactions Segment, Market and Market Forecast, Dollars and % Growth, Worldwide, 2020-2026

2.4.14 5G Finance Segment, Market and Market Forecast, Dollars and % Growth, Worldwide, 2020-2026

2.4.15 5G Agricultural Robots Segment, Market and Market Forecast, Dollars and % Growth, Worldwide, 2020-2026

2.4.16 5G Precision Agriculture Segment

2.4.17 5G Industrial Robots Segment

2.4.18 5G Automated Delivery Services Segment

2.4.19 5G Wearable Technology

2.4.20 5G Machine Learning

2.4.21 5G Edge Computing

2.4.22 5G IoT

2.4.23 Small Cells Definition

2.4.24 Small Cell Market Shares

2.4.25 Small Cell Market Forecasts

2.5 5G Prices

2.6 5G Regional Analysis

2.6.1 China

2.6.2 Intel Tech Upgrade Leveraging Investment in China



3. 5G Market Analysis

3.1 5G Cloud Model for Consuming and Delivering Business and IT Services

3.1.1 Nvidia / Mellanox

3.1.2 Mega Datacenters: Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Facebook

3.1.3 Cloud 2.0 Mega Data Center Fabric Implementation

3.1.4 Fabric and Node are Core Structures Leveraging Software Orchestration

3.2 High-Performance Switches Implement Software Defined Data Center

3.2.1 Scalable Infrastructure Data Management Component Application Segments

3.2.2 Internet Has Grown by a Factor of 100 Over the Past 10 Years

3.3 Scale in the Mega Data Center, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Facebook

3.3.1 Aim to Realign IT Cost Structure

3.3.2 Scale Matters

3.3.3 Facebook Mega Datacenter Physical Infrastructure

3.3.4 Facebook Automation of Mega Data Center Process

3.3.5 Facebook Altoona Data Center Networking Fabric

3.3.6 Facebook Altoona Cloud Mega Data Center

3.3.7 Facebook Altoona Data Center Innovative Networking Fabric Depends on Scale

3.3.8 Facebook Fabric Operates Inside the Data Center

3.3.9 Facebook Fabric

3.3.10 Exchange of Data Between Servers Represents A Complex Automation of Process

3.4 Applications Customized for Each User

3.5 Facebook Machine-To-Machine Management of Traffic Growth

3.6 New Industrial Revolution

3.6.1 New Industrial Revolution Market Driving Forces

3.7 5G Product User Description



4. 5G Research and Technology

4.1 5G Technology

4.1.1 5G Cloud Native Deployment

4.1.2 5G Core with SBA

4.2 Cloud Native 5G and Microservices:

4.2.1 5G IoT

4.2.2 Edge-Computing Algorithms

4.2.3 Wireless Spectrum

4.2.4 Microservices

4.2.5 Microservices Features



5. 5G Company Profiles

5.1 ADT Inc

5.2 Advantech Co Ltd

5.3 Alphabet / Google

5.4 Amazon.com (AMZN)

5.4.1 Amazon Mega Data Center Scaling

5.4.2 Amazon Mega Data Center Automatic Rules and Push-Button Actions

5.4.3 AWS Datacenter Bandwidth

5.4.4 Amazon (AWS) Regional Data Center

5.4.5 Map of Amazon Web Service Global Infrastructure

5.4.6 Rows of Servers Inside an Amazon (AWS) Data Center

5.4.7 Realigning Data Center Cost Structures

5.4.8 Amazon IT Relies on Replacing Virtual Machine: VM Virtualization

5.5 AMS ag

5.6 Apple

5.7 AT&T

5.8 Baidu (BIDU)

5.9 BlueShift Memory

5.9.1 BlueShift Memory Data Handler API

5.10 Broadcom

5.10.1 Broadcom Revenue

5.10.2 Broadcom / Brocade Communications Systems

5.10.3 Broadcom 400 Gigabit Ethernet Transceiver

5.10.4 40G, 100GBPS Transceiver Shipments Evolving:

5.11 Cisco

5.12 Crown Castle (CCI)

5.13 Cypress Semiconductor

5.14 Dexcom Inc

5.15 Ericsson

5.15.1 Ericsson 5G Core Networks

5.16 Facebook (FB)

5.16.1 Facebook Fabric Next-Generation Data Center Network Design: Pod Unit of Network

5.16.2 Facebook Mega Data Center Server Pods

5.17 Garmin ltd

5.18 Huawei

5.19 IBM

5.19.1 IBM Buys Red Hat

5.19.2 IoT Depends on Micro-Electro-Mechanical Sensors (MEMs) Sensors Market Shares

5.20 Intel

5.21 Juniper Networks

5.21.1 Juniper MX Series Routers

5.22 Kensaq.com

5.22.1 Amazon

5.22.2 Netflix

5.22.3 Netflix AI

5.23 Marvell Technology Group

5.24 Mavenir

5.24.1 Mavenir Power Of 5g Core

5.24.2 Mavenir Power Of 5g Core Functions

5.24.3 Mavenir Transition to Cloud-Native 5g Core

5.24.4 Mavenir Architecting & Interconnecting 5GC Network Functions

5.25 Mellanox Technologies

5.25.1 Supercomputers Depend on Mellanox HPC Solutions

5.26 Micron

5.27 Microsoft (MSFT)

5.27.1 Microsoft Scaling Up as a Basic Function of The Mega Data Center Network

5.27.2 Microsoft Crafts Homegrown Linux For Azure Switches

5.27.3 Microsoft Azure Has Scale

5.28 NeoPhotonics 400G CFP8 PAM4

5.29 Nokia

5.30 Nvidia

5.30.1 Nvidia Speeds and Feeds

5.31 Qualcomm

5.32 Qorvo

5.33 Rackspace

5.34 Rogers Communications

5.35 Salesforce (CRM)

5.36 Samsung

5.37 Sensata Technology

5.38 Silicon Laboratories

5.39 Skyworks Solutions

5.40 Softbank

5.40.1 SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son Sees 1 Trillion Devices for Internet of Things

5.41 Telus

5.42 Tencent (TCEHY)

5.43 Tesla

5.44 Toyota

5.44.1 Toyota Prius Prime

5.44.2 Toyota and Panasonic

5.45 Tsinghua

5.46 Twilio

5.47 Verizon

5.48 Xilinx

5.49 Lists of 5G companies



