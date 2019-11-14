Residential Water Treatment Systems Markets in Egypt, 2018-2019 and Forecast to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Residential Water Treatment Systems Market: Egypt" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A comprehensive analysis of the residential water treatment market in Egypt including market sizing, market share by competitor, drivers, restraints, and market forecasts to 2025.



Market Definition by Product



Point-of-entry (POE) systems: Point-of-entry or whole house systems treat all the water entering the home.

Point-of-use counter top (CT) systems: Counter top systems can either be placed on the kitchen counter or can be wall-mounted (typically in Asia).

Point-of-use under-the-sink (UTS) systems: The UTS systems are usually placed under the kitchen sink and do not clutter the kitchen counter.

Point-of-use faucet mount (FM) systems: FM systems have small filters that go directly on the end of a faucet and are relatively easy to install. FM systems have low capacities and low flow rates as compared to pitchers and other types of water treatment systems.

Pitcher systems: These systems are also known as jug filters in certain parts of the world. Water is filtered by gravity through a filter cartridge, mostly made up of carbon. Pitchers and faucet mount systems are cheap residential water treatment systems available to consumers.

Replacement filters: This study also covers replacement filters.

Companies Mentioned



Fresh Electric for Home Appliances (Fresh)

Minlo (Tank Water)

SoulWater for Water Treatment & Environmental Technology (SoulWater)

Water Egypt

Key Topics Covered



I Definitions



II Acronyms



III Channel Definition



IV Country Profile



V Market Measurements



VI Market Drivers

a) Poor drinking water quality

b) Preference for quality products

c) Increasing awareness through marketing and advertising



VII Market Restraints

a) Price sensitive consumers

b) Lack of drinking water supply

c) Water scarcity



VIII Pricing Trends



X Market Trends

a) Far infrared filters

b) After-sales services

c) Marketing and advertising

d) Product distribution

e) Country of origin

f) Product certifications

g) Technology - Industry quotes

h) Key players

i) Quotes - POU



XI Market Data

a) Revenue forecast 2018-2025, total residential water treatment systems market

b) Revenue forecast 2018-2025, point-of-use replacement filter market

c) Revenue forecast 2018-2025, point-of-use CT, UTS, and FM water treatment systems market

d) Market share by revenue 2018, point-of-use CT, UTS, and FM market

e) Distribution share analysis by revenue 2018, point-of-use, CT, UTS, and FM systems market

f) Market share by revenue 2018, pricing trends



